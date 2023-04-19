Triple H is considering calling Tyler Bate up to the WWE main roster, it has been claimed.

Bate wrestled a match on WWE Main Event last week with Dolph Ziggler, and it was incredibly well received by those who matched it.

As such, a new report has stated that Bate is one of the NXT stars under consideration for a move to either Raw or SmackDown in the WWE Draft, which kicks off next week.

Is Tyler Bate moving to WWE's main roster?

As noted, Bate wrestled Ziggler on last week's episode of Main Event, with the match being so great that it received a 'this is awesome' chant from the fans in the arena.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that fans weren't the only ones impressed, with Bate's showing earning him consideration for a main roster call-up in the WWE Draft, via WrestleTalk.

After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call-up during the upcoming WWE draft.

Fans might not have to wait long to see Bate on the main roster too, with the WWE Draft kicking off on the April 28 episode of SmackDown, which airs next week on FOX.

Bate has been described as a 'future WWE Champion' by many fans, and is someone that Triple H clearly likes, as seen by his NXT UK booking, so it's not too surprising to hear he's being considered for a main roster move.

What are Triple H's plans for Tyler Bate on the main roster?

While nothing is confirmed right now, and it's worth stressing that, it seems like Bate might be one of the NXT stars brought up to either Raw or SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft.

But if he is called up, what is Triple H could to have the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion do?

Well, some have speculated that Bate's call-up might line up with Butch becoming Pete Dunne once again, with the two Englishman potentially forming a tag team.

This comes after GIVEMESPORT exclusively reported that Triple H has plans to bring the 'Pete Dunne' character to the main roster, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As noted, nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, but we'll keep you updated with any additional news on Bate's status within WWE, and a potential call-up to the main roster.

