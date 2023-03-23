Triple H is a consummate professional.

He is a 14-time WWE Champion, five-time Intercontinental Champion, and three-time Tag Team Champion among a myriad of other achievements such as two Royal Rumble wins and being the 1997 King Of The Ring.

He’s had an awesome collection of rivalries and matches that last long in the memory of wrestling fans across the world. He’s known for his collaboration with Shawn Michaels in being the figureheads of D-Generation X, one of the most influential groups in WWE history.

You can't forget Evolution either. What a stable that was alongside Ric Flair, Batista, and Randy Orton!

However, back in 2022, The Game officially announced his retirement from the ring.

At 53, he hadn’t been a regular in the ring for some time, though, he usually cleared his schedule to compete at WrestleMania. He has had some classics on The Grandest Stage of them All, including being the only man to have three attempts at defeating The Undertaker’s undefeated streak, of which all were unsuccessful.

In many ways, the retirement of Triple H can serve as an opportunity for The King of Kings to tell some of the wild stories which he has collected over his illustrious career.

Triple H suffers second-degree burns

Now, a clip has surfaced featuring Triple H discussing how one of his many elaborate ‘Mania entrances actually went drastically wrong.

In a clip shared by @JustTalkWrestle, Triple H actually details an occasion where dry ice became stuck to his midriff and the star suffered second-degree burns before even stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar.

“Gonna go out to the match where I’m about to get battered by Brock Lesnar, as if that’s not bad enough, and then I get in the smoke and all of a sudden I feel like I’m on fire.

"I get out of the smoke, I start walking down the ramp and I realise I am sizzling! I can feel myself sizzling, and I look down, and I have dry ice all stuck to my stomach. I tried to brush it off, but I ended up getting really bad second-degree burns all over me.”

This is a wild story which goes to show the extent to which WWE legends such as Triple H are devoted to their craft and what they sometimes have to go through even before their match begins!