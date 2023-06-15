WWE SmackDown star, Iyo Sky, is reportedly in line for a big push in the coming months leading into SummerSlam.

Sky, a former NXT Women's Champion, has been a favorite of WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, for years and now talks are in place to give the Japanese superstar a run as a top babyface on the blue brand.

Iyo Sky's babyface turn could be right around the corner

Despite her currently playing a role in the dominant heel faction, Damage CTRL, Sky is well liked by wrestling fans and is reportedly very popular with Triple H and WWE management who see potential in her having a run as a top babyface in the women's division on SmackDown.

The current plan (According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, via Ringside News) would see Sky leave Damage CTRL and start a feud with Bayley, which she would come out on the winning end of.

The seeds could be planted sooner rather than later and could result in Iyo Sky facing off against Bayley at SummerSlam and potentially even forming an alliance with current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Asuka, another favorite of Triple H who is currently experiencing a massive push of her own since she returned to the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Iyo Sky is already a hugely successful superstar

The 33-year-old Japanese sensation is a ring veteran with over 15 years of experience. She is world traveled seeing success in both Japan and Mexico as well as America.

Her first claim to fame was a lengthy run in Stardom, an all-female professional wrestling promotion in Japan where she became a huge star, winning numerous championships along the way. She spent a large portion of her early career here, and it would be her time in Stardom that would land the attention of WWE officials who were looking to expand their roster.

Sky eventually made her debut in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, in late 2018 at the TakeOver: WarGames event where she would appear alongside her future Damage CTRL team-mate, Dakota Kai.

Sky, under the name of Io Shirai, went on to have a hugely popular and successful run in NXT and eventually climbed to the top of the mountain and became NXT Women's Champion when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in 2020. Beating two names as big as Charlotte and Ripley at the time was proof that the WWE was taking notice of the future Iyo Sky and putting stock in her being a big name in the future.

Now, it seems like Sky could be well on her way for a shot at championship gold on the main roster as a top babyface in the months to follow.