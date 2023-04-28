Triple H is trying to 'hammer home' a key aspect of Brock Lesnar's presentation in WWE, it has been claimed.

This week on Raw, Brock Lesnar was referred to multiple times as 'the most decorated combat sports athlete of all-time'.

Fans can expect to hear more of that too, as WWE is working on having that be a key component of Brock's presentation.

What is WWE trying to 'hammer home' with Brock Lesnar?

Fans noticed on Raw that Brock was repeatedly called 'the most decorated combat sports athlete of all-time' during this week's show, and there's a reason for that.

Fightful is reporting that Triple H and the WWE creative team is really going to "hammer home" that buzzword on shows over the next few weeks, via WrestleTalk.

It was made a point to hammer home that Brock Lesnar was “the most decorated combat sports star of all-time” on WWE Raw

There's no word on who the directive came from, but it seems like wrestlers and commentators were told to reinforce the idea of Lesnar's combat sports success during their promos on Raw this week.

Cody Rhodes mentioned the line during his opening promo on the episode, and it was repeatedly referenced by commentators Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves during the show.

What are Triple H's plans for Brock Lesnar?

Many fans expected Brock to take some time off after WrestleMania, but he was on the following night's episode of Raw, starting a feud with Cody and turning heel in the process.

The pair are set to go one-on-one for the first time ever at Backlash next weekend, with duo likely main eventing the Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

The feud between Brock and Cody, in the eyes of many fans, is likely to continue past Backlash, with follow-up matches at Night of Champions and even Money in the Bank being theorised online.

However, it seems WWE is going in a different direction for SummerSlam, with Ringside News reporting that Lesnar's opponent for the big show in August is going to be someone that fans won't see coming, which you can read more about by clicking here.

