Triple H was believed to be pleased with the debut of a tag team which has recently come up from WWE NXT.

WWE’s developmental brand has experienced a lot of changes in recent years. Once, in its black and gold era, it was regarded as one of the hottest brands in the world when it came to in-ring talent and weekly TV.

It placed a large focus on recruiting the best performers from elsewhere and bringing them to the WWE rather than the initial idea of developing homegrown wrestlers.

However, a major criticism of this was that there appeared to be a disconnect between the black and gold brand and the main roster when talent would move up. Viewers would often be left disappointed when significant changes were made to beloved NXT performers as the emerged on either Raw or SmackDown.

To combat this, the company decided to revamp its third brand by moving its assigned weekday and reverting its focus to more traditional process of bringing through in-experienced talent. That way, the company believed that could mould wrestlers into what they wanted and keep their presentation consistent throughout all shows.

In the recent WWE draft, many names that had become commonplace on the current-day version of NXT were called up to the company’s main roster. This included JD McDonagh, Indi Hartwell and a returning Apollo Crews, all of whom have made their debuts in recent weeks.

How does Triple H feel about Kayden Carter & Katana Chance?

Among those who were given a shot on WWE’s top shows was the tag team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The former and longest-reigning NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were introduced to Raw on the most recent episode, stepping up to the Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who are the current women’s tag champions of the main roster.

In spite of their loss, PWInsider have reported that management are ‘happy’ with how Carter and Chance’s debut went. This may be due to a hot crowd as it was also noted that many on the WWE roster had ‘much fun’ working in front of the audience in Hartford despite the location not usually being known for having lively fans.

It appears as if Carter and Chance have started on the right foot when it comes to transitioning from NXT to Raw, and fans shouldn’t be too worried about their spot on the card following a loss this week.

If anything changes regarding the opinion of WWE management, GiveMeSport will be sure to let you know.