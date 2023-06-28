The Usos are set to face the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Being one of the most intriguing storylines in the pro-wrestling industry, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to witness a banger.

And now, it's emerged that Triple H's creative team are "split" on what to do with regards to the finish for the big match.

Latest News on the Bloodline Saga

For months, the Bloodline has been on a roller coaster ride. With all the ups and downs throughout 2023, it can be said that the Bloodline would never be anything like it was back in 2022. After Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, it was confirmed that the iconic faction was on a war path and that too amongst each other.

Jey Uso chose to be with Jimmy Uso even after Roman Reigns tried to manipulate his former right-hand man. With all things set, the Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

Supposedly being the main event of the show, the WWE Universe is excited to witness the Bloodline Civil War on Saturday. With a lot of attractiveness heading into the event, a rumor has been released regarding WWE's plans for the tag team match.

As per WrestleVotes, there are two 'very drastic finishes' Triple H has planned for the tag team match between the brothers. In addition to that, the report claims that WWE had hosted a run-thru-session involving the Usos and Solo Sikoa in an undisclosed location.

Image Credits: WWE

What's next for the Bloodline after Money in the Bank?

The rivalry between the Usos and the Bloodline doesn't seem to finish after Money in the Bank. Being the major storyline in WWE, both tag teams are expected to head into Summerslam 2023 with the same intensity and heat for each other.

If things go down to Summerslam, the WWE Universe might expect a stipulation-based match to end the Usos' rivalry with the Bloodline. However, with rumors of Solo Sikoa getting a huge push earlier, WWE might plan to end the Usos-Bloodline saga at Money in the Bank and give Sikoa a top singles match for Summerslam.

This would also open the door for Roman Reigns entering a collosal storyline for his Undisputed Championship and get a huge main event math for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

With Money in the Bank just days away, it would be interesting to see how things go at the premium live event. Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get latest updates on the Bloodline and the Money in the Bank premium live event.