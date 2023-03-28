Triple H has 'no heat' with Brock Lesnar for turning down a match against Bray Wyatt matches at WWE WrestleMania 39, GiveMeSport has learned.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes also confirmed that there are no hard feelings between Lesnar and Wyatt as a result of the situation.

The report also states that Brock did not turn down the match with Bray due to any "personal issues" between the pair.

Is there any heat on Brock Lesnar in WWE?

In February, it emerged from Fightful that Brock Lesnar had turned down a match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, and will now instead face Omos at the big show this weekend.

Speaking on the matter to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has explained that there are no "personal issues" between the pair, and there's also "no heat" on Lesnar for turning down the match.

Brock definitely did turn it down. I don't think it's a personal issue between the two. There is no heat, but I don't know why Brock didn't want to do it. But as of the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber, it was the plan, but Brock said no, and he's allowed to do that.

The feeling seems to be that Lesnar has enough caché to turn down matches that he doesn't want to do, and he pulled out that card when asked to face Wyatt at the biggest show of the year this year.

Brock Lesnar

What are Triple H's plans for Brock Lesnar?

As noted, with Brock, who was recently described by The Rock as "one of the greatest athletes", not facing Wyatt at WrestleMania, the multi-time WWE and Universal Champion will instead share the ring with Omos this weekend in Los Angeles.

The match, according to WrestleVotes, is one that Vince McMahon pushed for and campaigned to take place at the biggest show of the year in April.

Interestingly, rumours have indicated that Brock's match with Omos might be his last, with 'The Beast' saying goodbye to his fellow wrestlers at Raw this month, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, it seems like that might have just been Brock's attempt to gain leverage when negotiating his new contract with WWE, which is set to expire next month, as it usually does every year.

