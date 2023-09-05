Highlights Jey Uso has made a surprising return to WWE at Payback, and will now be assigned to the Raw brand, meaning he's no longer with The Bloodline on SmackDown

Just weeks after quitting, Jey Uso made a shocking return to WWE at Payback 2023. However, this time around, he has decided to stay away from The Bloodline, and will now be competing on Raw.

Raw kicked off with Uso and Sami Zayn in the ring, where the pair hugged, ensuring they're on the same page with one another, especially now that Jey is no longer aligned with The Bloodline.

Following Jey's move to Raw, where he was heavily featured on last night's show, a new report has hinted at the plans that Triple H might have for the tag team specialist.

What are Triple H's plans for Jey Uso?

Cody Rhodes shocked the world by introducing Jey as the newest member of the Raw roster at Payback on Saturday. The former Bloodline man immediately laid out Grayson Waller with a superkick to announce his return to WWE, just weeks after dramatically quitting WWE (in storyline).

Following Payback, this week’s Monday Night Raw kicked off with the returning star. Jey discussed how he was happy to leave his family on SmackDown and be alone on Raw.

This was followed by Sami Zayn coming out and addressing Jey’s return to WWE, with the pair having a great deal of history together, dating back to Sami's inclusion in The Bloodline last year

Image Credits: WWE

Millions around the world thought of it as a tease for a possible union between Jey, Sami and Kevin Owens, however, things don’t seem to be going that way, at least if reports are to be believed.

The ever-reliable Fightful is reporting that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H is very optimistic about Jey Uso’s singles run on Raw, away from the Bloodline story, and has 'high hopes' for what he can do as a solo act.

READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's original plans for John Cena's return leaked Being a tag team specialist, Jey has achieved a lot throughout his career in the division, but after his brother's betrayal; at SummerSlam, the Uso brother seems like he's going to get the chance to show what he can do in the singles division.

At the time of writing, there's no word on the speficif plans that Triple H has for Jey on Raw, but it definitely seems like he's going to be positioned as one of the brand's top singles stars, a big win for those who are fans of the 'electric' star.

Latest news on plans for Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso has already showcased his singles talent back in 2020, when Jimmy Uso was sidelined with an injury. However, the latter has never been a part of any storyline as a singles star.

Jimmy confronted John Cena during his return promo on SmackDown last week, and while the former Tag Team Champion wanted to hit Cena with a superkick, he ended up facing the lights after being on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment.

Jimmy is set to face AJ Styles on SmackDown this week in what will be his first singles match since turning heel at SummerSlam, something that fans have wanted to see for quite some time.

The Bloodline story is still very much active, and WWE has hinted that Jimmy is still going to be a part of it, especially because he's still on the same brand as his brother Solo Sikoa, and top star rOMAN Reigns.

Image Credits: WWE

After helping Solo pick up a victory against AJ Styles last week, Jimmy tried to celebrate with his younger brother. However, Sikoa was halfway delivering the Samoan spike to Jimmy before Paul Heyman stopped him.

If Jimmy picks up a singles career now, he might be one of the biggest stars in the ring, helped by his ever-popular brothers and cousin. However, when it comes to the mic, the 38-year-old might be a step away from getting all the glory.

Though Jimmy’s promo confronting John Cena was great, the former Tag Team Champion hasn't always been able to impress people with his words. Improvement with his promos could get Jimmy the singles fame that he deserves.

