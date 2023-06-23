Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE TV since his loss at WrestleMania 39.

The Scottish Warrior reportedly had issues with the creative team and didn't want to make a return until they'd been ironed out.

However, with rumours of things getting better between them, the WWE Universe expects him to make a return soon. An update has now emerged on Drew McIntyre's return.

When will Drew McIntyre return to WWE?

Drew McIntyre was initially reported to have a lot of issues with WWE and the creative unit.

However, things have reportedly turned around and the heat between both McIntyre and WWE have cooled down.

The WWE Universe is now expecting the Scottish Warrior to make a grand return to TV very soon. However, no signs of a return have been shown by either of them.

Image Credits: Cageside Seats

Latest news on Drew McIntyre

Being a former two-time World Champion, Drew McIntyre is among the top tier stars of the pro-wrestling industry. The Scottish Warrior is drafted to Monday Night Raw and is expected to be among the top stars on the roster.On his return, Drew McIntyre confronting the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins might be the best way to get the momentum back of McIntyre's side.This could be a great way to strengthen Rollins' reign as the champion and McIntyre's character after a long hiatus. As per a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is expected to make his return to WWE very soon.The Scottish Warrior's return was reportedly delayed due to some creative plans and now that everything is set, his return may be expected sooner than before. "McIntyre may be back shortly. As noted, they were hopeful of getting him to return for the 7/1 PPV show. Nothing is official at press time, past they are discussing dates for a return, but creative was not finalized at press time. He represented WWE this past….Special Olympics since 2021."

However, a heel turn for Drew McIntyre might enhance his status in the company and could get him a land of new opportunities. A rivalry against Cody Rhodes could be a classic way to put both stars on the main event scene and get them to the world championship picture.With a lot of creative plans possible upon his return, Drew McIntyre might give the WWE Universe a grand surprise. Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for more updates on Drew McIntyre's return.