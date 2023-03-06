Triple H hopes, according to reports, that a major star can return from injury for a title win at WWE WrestleMania 39

Triple H hopes that Ronda Rousey is cleared to return to the ring by WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rousey's injury status could pose a big issue for Triple H, with 'The Game' planning to have her win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

However, the feeling is that Rousey will be cleared to return to in-ring competition by the biggest show of the year, where she's slated to team with Shayna Baszler.

Latest news on Ronda Rousey

As fans would have seen by the fact she was wearing a sling on SmackDown last week, Ronda is dealing with an injury to her left arm at the moment.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rousey's injury is not serious, with WWE still planning on having her win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, via WrestleTalk.

She re-aggravated a previous non-serious injury and she should be back soon. She's limited [and] probably will be out and exactly how much she will be recovered by, when she’s wrestling again, is unknown, but the hope is that they will still win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That was the original idea. That’s still the hope.

The plan, as noted, is for Rousey and Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania, something that WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Ronda pitched for herself.

In fact, you can read more about how several of Triple H's WrestleMania plans had to change after Rousey's pitch by clicking right here.

Read More: Brock Lesnar retiring from WWE?: Says 'goodbye' to fellow wrestlers

Who will Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39?

While it's known that Rousey and Baszler will challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, their opponents for the show aren't yet known.

Lita and Becky Lynch beat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team titles on Raw last week, but it's unclear whether or not they'll walk into the biggest show of the year as champions.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Triple H has several "twists and turns" planned for the storyline, suggesting that Ronda and Shayna may not be facing Lynch and Lita in April 2023.

The prospect of Ronda and Becky sharing the ring again at WrestleMania, albeit not in a singles match, could be something that Triple H sees as being worthy of a spot on the card for WrestleMania 39.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.