Triple H is said to have 'huge confidence' in a highly-rated WWE star.

The Creed Brothers are set to collide against Schism in a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match on the July 4th edition of NXT.

WWE is reportedly planning to bring the loser of this match to the main roster to put some depth to the tag team division.

As per previous reports, Triple H is planning to bring the Creed Brothers to the main roster very soon. With the ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match set for the July 4 edition of NXT, things seem to be going that way.

Spoilers for the NXT episode that is set to air on July 4th have got the WWE Universe talking.

As per the spoilers, a masked superstar would come out during the high-stakes tag team match and help the team of Rip Fowler and Jagger Raid to defeat the Creed Brothers.

While this clearly showed WWE’s plan to bring the latter to the main roster, a new report has emerged...

As per a recent development from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is very high on the Creed Brother heading into the future.

In addition to that, the report suggests that WWE has huge confidence in Julius Creed especially, seeing him as a future top star.

'They’re very, very high on Julius, and to a degree Brutus as well. But Julius very much so.'

Which brand will the Creed Brothers be called up on?

Though Monday Night Raw has the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, the depth in their tag team division doesn’t seem to be very exciting.

On the other hand, Friday Night Smackdown has top teams like the Brawling Brutes, the Street Profits, and the newly added Pretty Deadly.

With the champions not being exclusive to Raw right now, the red brand needs more fascinating tag teams to keep up the mid-card division. Imperium and the Alpha Academy being the only teams to talk about on the red brand, it seems like the Creed Brothers moving to Raw would be the perfect choice.

If the Creed Brothers are brought to Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe can expect a huge enhancement in the tag team division of WWE. Some top rivalries may be planned for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in future and with Survivor Series coming in a few months, WWE could plan a multiple-team Raw vs SmackDown match to bring some fresh energy.

