Triple H is a "really huge fan" of WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez, it has been claimed.

A new report from Fight Fans states that 'The Game' will push Rodriguez "to the title" following WrestleMania this weekend.

In fact, the report even states that the former NXT star is being pegged by Triple H as the winner for the 2023 Money in the Bank match.

Since he became Chief Content Officer, Triple H has looked to give renewed pushes to some of his favourite WWE stars, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Gunther.

However, it seems like HHH has even more favoured personnel who fans can expect to see more and more of following WrestleMania this week.

Fight Fans reports that Raquel Rodriguez, who is on SmackDown, is someone that Triple H is a "really huge fan" of, and wants to see her involved in the title picture before too long.

Triple H is a massive fan of Raquel Rodriguez. He wants to push her towards the title this year. They're discussing who should win the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match this year; Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and Dakota Kai have been spoken about as of recent.

It's not too surprising to hear that Triple H is a big fan of Raquel, considering he pushed her significantly and gave her the Women's Championship during his time running NXT.

Interestingly, the report, which you can read above, states that Triple H may use Money in the Bank, which takes place in July 2023, to give Raquel the push into the main event scene.

It's worth noting that the report doesn't state that Raquel is going to win Money in the Bank, just that as of right now, she's considered to be the front runner.

Who else does Triple H want to push in WWE?

Over the last month, fans have been beginning to hear more about some of Triple H's plans for WWE pushes coming out of WrestleMania.

For example, WRKD Wrestling is reporting that Mustafa Ali is believed to be getting a "bigger spotlight" soon, which you can read more about by clicking here, via WrestleTalk.

GiveMeSport also exclusively reported this month that Triple H wants to turn Butch back into 'Pete Dunne' by the end of 2023, which you can also find out more about by clicking here.

