Triple H is considering bringing Cora Jade, who is next as 'the next Sasha Banks', up to the WWE main roster.

A new report has claimed that Jade is one of the NXT stars that Triple H is considering moving up to either Raw or SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

This comes after GIVEMESPORT reported back in 2022 that Cora, who some view as being the heir to Banks' throne, is highly regarded backstage within WWE.

What are WWE's plans for Cora Jade?

The WWE Draft kicks off this week, and as well as swaps between Raw and SmackDown, members of the NXT roster are also likely to be called up to the main roster.

One of those who could receive a big shot on either Raw or SmackDown is Cora Jade, who WRKD Wrestling is reporting is seen as a potential call-up in the eyes of Triple H.

Two names scheduled to be working dark tapings during tonight's Raw are Cora Jade and Joe Gacy. They are both also seen as potential draft call-ups.

As the report explains, Joe Gacy is also someone who is viewed as a potential main roster act by Triple H, but the news of Cora being Raw or SmackDown bound perhaps shouldn't be too surprising.

GIVEMESPORT reported last year that Triple H had high hopes for Cora, and even viewed her as 'the next Sasha Banks', which you can read more about by clicking here.

Who else does Triple H want to call up to WWE's main roster?

Cora and Gacy aren't the only NXT stars who could be moving up to WWE's main roster in the Draft, which kicks off on SmackDown this week.

PWInsider is reporting that Ilja Dragunov could be heading to Raw, with Pretty Deadly also lined up for a potential move over to SmackDown, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The report also notes that Cameron Grimes and Zoey Stark, who experienced NXT stars, are also in line to potentially move up to WWE's main roster in the draft this weekend.

Finally, WRKD Wrestling, who report that Cora and Gacy could be main roster bound, has also revealed that Tyler Bate is someone that Triple H is eyeing up for a big move, which you can read more about by clicking here.

