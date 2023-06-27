A new report from a top WWE insider has emerged stating that Triple H is planning a 'huge upset' at the Money in the Bank this Saturday, and it is not one that fans will see coming.

BWE took to Twitter with a brief snippet dropping news of the planned upset and stated that it will not be related to Cody Rhodes or LA Knight.

Rhodes is scheduled to go one on one with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and is still the favorite to win that match and keep his momentum going, whereas LA Knight is riding a massive wave of momentum on his own after defeating Rey Mysterio on last week's SmackDown. Knight is regarded as being 'up there' as a favorite to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

What are Triple H's plans for Money in the Bank?

Currently, no additional details have been given regarding the planned upset at the premium live event, other than it will not involve Cody Rhodes or LA Knight. GiveMeSport have previously reported that Iyo Sky, a favorite of WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, is the front-runner to win the women's Money in the Bank briefcase, but given the recent involvement of Vince McMahon who has been making major last minute changes to storylines at the drop of a hat, even that may be up in the air at the moment as it was previously reported that McMahon is not a fan of the Damage CTRL group.

Money in the Bank will be the WWE's first premium live event held in London for over twenty years, and we have previously reported that the company is looking to make it a memorable one. The planned upset could certainly tie into that, but right now, everything is purely speculation.

Finn Balor, who is hugely popular in the UK for his time spent wrestling independently, has been given special treatment the past few weeks making him look incredibly strong heading into his World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins, with Vince McMahon specifically changing plans on last week's Raw to make Balor gain some momentum. While only speculation at this time, perhaps the 'upset' could be Balor dethroning Rollins for the world championship, just over a month after winning the brand-new belt.

The Money in the Bank premium live event is scheduled to take place from the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. The event boasts an absolutely stacked card featuring the two flagship ladder matches for both the men and the women's rosters respectively.

The men's match will feature LA Knight, Damien Priest, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, Santos Escobar and Logan Paul all battling for a chance at the briefcase containing a guaranteed championship opportunity with the social media megastar, Paul, being a last minute inclusion in the match. Meanwhile, in the women's match, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark and Bayley will be doing the same, with things heating up between Bayley and Iyo Sky recently which should make for an interesting match.

Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against FInn Balor and The Bloodline's implosion continues as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa go head-to-head with Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Bloodline Civil War match. Cody Rhodes will wrestle Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley in his corner, Gunther will put his Intercontinental championship on the line against Matt Riddle and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be looking to retain their Women's Tag-Team Titles against the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

GiveMeSport will continue pressing for news on the planned massive upset at Money in the Bank and will report back to you with new information as we get it.

