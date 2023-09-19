Highlights WWE is planning a big show in Australia next year, potentially in March, with an announcement just days away

Rumours of WWE planning to have an event in Australia have been roaming around the internet for the past few days.

In fact, PWInsider is reporting that WWE is just days away from announcing a big show in Australia early next year, potentially in March.

With things all but confirmed, a new update has revealed what Triple H has planned with the roster ahead of their return to the Land Down Under.

When will WWE return to Australia?

After a massively successful year, WWE must have some big plans for 2024. With an already record-breaking WrestleMania XL round the corner, it seems like the Grandest Stage of them All won’t be enough to cater to the fans’ expectations.

In 2023, WWE had some record-breaking premium live events right from the start. The company won the love of fans in Montreal when Sami Zayn main evented Elimination Chamber with an electric crowd. After a thunderous edition of WrestleMania, WWE made a return to Puerto Rico with one of the best premium live events of the year, Backlash.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' With massive celebrations at SummerSlam 2023 and a return to the United Kingdom with Money in the Bank, WWE has been stupendous this year. In addition to that, the intense storylines Triple H has featured on the card lately has raised the content standards massively.

With 2024 just a few months away, WWE has a huge chip on their shoulders. WWE recently announced that Royal Rumble will be hosted in Tampa, Florida on January 27. Now that two mega-events have been made official for 2024, it seems like WWE might keep up with their momentum.

However, the excitement doesn’t end here. As per rumors that have been surfacing around the internet for the past few days, WWE has been planning to head to Australia for a massive event next year. Not only that, but rumours claim that the official announcement of WWE’s return to the country might be made very soon.

With a lot of anticipation among the WWE Universe, a new update from BWE has sweetened things up. As per the update, WWE is planning to push Australian talent in 2024, with higher-ups "hyped" about putting on a show in the country.

By that time all Aussies should be pushed and over. WWE is super hyped for it.

WWE's Australian talent on the roster consists of Indi Hartwell, Emma, Grayson Waller, Bronson Reed, and of course, the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

At the time of writing, there's no word on which of WWE's Australian stars can expect to be pushed, but it's good to hear that Triple H has plans to showcase homegrown talent for the big show.

Ring Name Rhea Ripley Indi Hartwell Grayson Waller Bronson Reed Emma Real Name Demi Bennett Samantha De Martin Matthew Farrelly Jermaine Haley Tenille Dashwood Age 26 27 33 35 34 Trained By Scotty 2 Hotty & WWE Performance Center PCW Academy Robbie Eagles & Madison Eagles Damian Slater & Hartley Jackson Lance Storm & WWE Performance Center Debut 2013 2016 2017 2007 2005 Titles Won 1x Raw Women's Champion, 1x SmackDown Women's Champion, 1x NXT UK Women's Champion, 1x NXT Women's Champion & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner 1x NXT Women's Champion & 1x NXT Women's Tag Team Champion None 1x NXT North American Champion None

What are Triple H's plans for WWE's Australia show?

Ahead of WWE’s possible return to Australia, some massive things can be expected in the company. Triple H might plan a for his Aussie talent to get love from the fans, and possibly make a return to the country more often.

Being one of the biggest stars of the industry, massive things can be expected for Australia’s own, Rhea Ripley. If the event is held before WrestleMania XL, WWE might make things interesting to cater to both purposes with perfection.

Grayson Waller has often spoken about his Australian roots in WWE. Big things might be planned for the 'Dynamite from Down Under' as well. Apart from appearances from Australian stars like Indi Hartwell, Emma, and Bronson Reed, superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes will likely be a part of the event as well.

