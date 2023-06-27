People within WWE, including Triple H, are reportedly very high on Rhea Ripley.

Current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has become commonplace on Monday Night Raw.

As part of The Judgment Day, the Australian has dominated the majority of her competition while also maintaining her support for the other members of her group.

Latest news on Rhea Ripley

As mentioned, Rhea Ripley currently holds the top women’s title on WWE’s red brand, an honour she earned on the first night of WrestleMania 39 as she defeated Charlotte Flair.

Then called the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the 'once in a generation' talent followed up on her 2023 Royal Rumble victory by grasping the gold.

Following her triumph in January, Ripley discussed how her knee had dislocated during her outing at the Rumble.

She clarified that it’s an ongoing issue which doesn’t cause too much of a problem, but can still be awkward while working a match.

Image Copyright: WWE

How does Triple H feel about Rhea Ripley?

Per Fightful Select, it’s said that Ripley has garnered a lot of admiration backstage in WWE, with many impressed with how 26-year-old deals with the unpredictability of her knee joint.

Also, regarding fan concern over how often the Judgment Day member is defending her gold, Fightful suggest that Triple H is happy with The Nightmare’s willingness to focus on being a manager for those she’s associated with, such as Dominik Mysterio, rather than just being keen to discuss plans for her own reign.

‘Rhea Ripley was put over heavily for working through her knee issues that she's spoken about in the past. However, her willingness to improve and help get everyone else over by contributing as a manager was also highlighted. Another longtime WWE staffer said it would have been easy for her to just be concerned about her creative surrounding the title. We've also heard that there are situations where she was supposed to dominate and was happy to give her opponent more offence.’

Ripley has so far made two defences of her Women’s World Championship, defeating Zelina Vega in her home of Puerto Rico and quickly dispatching of Natalya in Saudi Arabia. In recent weeks, it’s been teased that Raquel Rodriguez could be next to step up and challenge for the title, though, this is yet to be confirmed.

As of writing, Rhea is not currently set to defend her title in London this weekend, as WWE head to the O2 for Money in the Bank. Instead, the star is likely to accompany Dominik as he takes on Cody Rhodes.

Should Ripley’s plans change, GiveMeSport will be sure provide any updates as we hear more.