WWE may have big plans for a particular member of the Raw roster.

As part of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest has become commonplace on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. It’s not unusual for fans to see the group main event an episode either, with the group garnering louder and louder reactions from audiences across the world.

In fact, last night’s edition of WWE’s flagship show saw The Judgment Day go on last as they did battle with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles. Despite losing the match, the company pitting Priest and Balor against the two competitors who vied for the World Heavyweight Championship just three days ago shows how highly they are rated.

Latest news on Damian Priest

The 40-year-old Judgment Day member recently captured headlines for his awesome San Juan Street Fight against fellow Puerto Rican Bad Bunny at Backlash. Priest received glowing praise from the WWE audience and higher-ups for being able to navigate a celebrity performer through such a high risk match.

He has earned the respect of many of his peers and could potentially be set for a big push in the near future as WWE stars all eye up the ultimate opportunity in London.

As we edge closer to Money in the Bank at the O2, speculation has begun over which members of the roster will be given a chance to shine in this year’s ladder match.

After already linking fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio with the Money in the Bank match this year, WRKD Wrestling has taken to Twitter to set up a similar fate for Damian Priest come the 1st of July.

“Damien Priest is another name currently planned for the upcoming Money in the Bank match."

Priest has been mentioned in creative as a “potential main eventer” for Triple H after putting on an incredibly well-received match with Bad Bunny.”

Will Damian Priest become a WWE main eventer?

It’s clear that Priest has become one of the most trusted members of WWE’s roster and he looks set to compete in this year’s ladder match for coveted briefcase.

With just over four weeks to go until WWE put on the Money in the Bank in London and, as more and more participants both the male and female matches get revealed, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the lineups.

So far, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura have booked their MITB spot, with there being multiple other qualifying matches taking place over the next week, including one between LA Knight and Montez Ford.