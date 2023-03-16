Triple H didn't think that Gunther was ready for a WWE WrestleMania match with Brock Lesnar, it has been claimed.

In November 2022, the plan was for Gunther to go one-on-one with the former Universal Champion at WWE's biggest show of the year.

However, Triple H changed his plans, going with two other matches for both men, and we now know why...

Why isn't Gunther v Brock Lesnar happening?

Gunther has been one of the most protected WWE stars since WrestleMania 38 last year, not losing a singles match since arriving on SmackDown in April 2022.

However, despite that, Sports Illustrated is reporting that the feeling within WWE is that Gunther isn't quite ready for a big singles match against Lesnar at this year's show, via WrestleTalk.

The prevailing belief internally is that Gunther needs another year before conquering a star the caliber of Lesnar. After one more year of further establishing and cementing himself as a ring general, he and Lesnar could have a memorable encounter.

So, while Lesnar v Gunther is off the table for this year's WrestleMania, the match could still end up happening when the Intercontinental Championship has been "established" more.

Brock Lesnar

Does Triple H like Gunther?

While he may not see Gunther as being on Brock's level right now, the feeling amongst many is definitely that Triple H is a big fan of the Austrian wrestler.

Triple H has gone on the record before to call Gunther an "incredible" wrestler, and The Game's love for the SmackDown star has been evidenced by his booking since becoming Chief Content Officer in July.

Instead of facing Brock at WrestleMania, Gunther will share the ring with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a three-way match for his Intercontinental title.

The match, in the eyes of many, has the potential to be one of the best across both nights of WrestleMania 39, given the insane talent involved.

Brock, on the other hand, is set to share the ring with Omos, an idea that WrestleVotes is reporting came from Vince McMahon upon his return to the company in January.

While there are rumours of Gunther v Brock next year, this could well be Lesnar's last WrestleMania, with rumours indicating that 'The Beast' could be nearing retirement, which you can read more about by clicking here.

