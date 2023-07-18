Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing in a 'top' free agent, who finished up his prior commitments this past weekend, to WWE.

The talent in question is a highly popular athlete with almost 20 years of in-ring experience, but his journey thus far has not taken him to the WWE, despite seeing massive success elsewhere.

Nick Aldis wrestled his final matches for Impact Wrestling in an attempt to take the Impact World Heavyweight Championship from Alex Shelley, but Aldis ultimately failed in his efforts after a brilliant match.

The following night, Aldis 'did the honors' and went out on his back, losing his last match and ending his latest stint with Impact when he was defeated by the returning Eric Young.

Now, Aldis is a free agent and is able to seek work wherever he wants, and according to brand-new reports, "The National Treasure" has piqued the interest of the WWE, who are interested in bringing him in to the company.

Is Nick Aldis joining the WWE?

Aldis has reportedly drawn a lot of interest from the WWE to be bought in to the company, and it appears he has been on the company's radar for quite some time.

According to reports from PWInsider (via WrestleTalk), WWE is interested in bringing in Aldis as a producer, with the belief that he will be given a trial in the role before the company pulls the trigger on bringing him in full-time.

It is currently unknown if the WWE has interest in bringing him in for an in-ring role, but Aldis has the look, build and talent to be a big superstar in the company, and has the 'Vince McMahon look', that the infamous big boss always looks for in his main eventers.

Aldis also has the talent and the microphone skills to back up his look and has age on his side, only being 36-years-old, so if he does sign with the WWE, a run in the ring can not be ruled out.

Who is Nick Aldis?

Nick Aldis is a 36-year-old ring veteran who has been leaving his mark on pro wrestling for the better part of two decades. Aldis enjoyed his first batch of fame and success when he joined the Impact Wrestling roster way back in 2008.

The organic growth of Aldis led to him rising all the way to the top and becoming one of the biggest stars in the company and claiming the-then TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Aldis remained a mainstay in all iterations of Impact until 2017, when he joined the legendary National Wrestling Alliance promotion.

While the NWA may not be as big as it once was, Aldis ran with the Billy Corgan led reboot of the promotion, and completely owned it.

He is arguably the most recognizable NWA World Heavyweight Champion in years, bringing a lot of love and prestige back to the iconic championship and in his most prominent reign, he went on to hold the belt for 1043 days. Aldis left the NWA in 2022 citing creative differences in the planned direction for the company.

Aldis then returned 'home' to Impact Wrestling earlier in 2023 on a short-term deal and was thrown straight back to the main event picture with the Impact World Heavyweight Championship being in his sights, although it looks like Aldis had his future in mind as he left Impact this past weekend, and that is where we are right now, with one of the biggest currently un-signed names in wrestling being a free agent.

Somehow, Aldis' storied journey in the world of professional wrestling has yet to lead him to the WWE, but all of that could be about to change.

