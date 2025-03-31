Summary John Cena's shocking heel turn has sparked fan excitement.

The Leader of the C-Nation aims to make history with a 17th championship win.

The prospect of interference from The Rock and Travis Scott at WrestleMania adds intrigue.

The Road to WrestleMania continues as WWE is about to end their tour of Europe. 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' is just under three weeks away, and the excitement, momentum and speculation is gathering as to what could happen over the two nights in Las Vegas.

One of the main talking points in the build-up to 'Mania has been, without question, John Cena's heel turn during Elimination Chamber at the beginning of March 2025. The 16-time WWE Champion won the match on the night after finishing runner-up at the Royal Rumble to Jey Uso, earning his title match against the current champion Cody Rhodes.

Cena will aim to become the first Superstar in WWE history to win 17 championships. During his 25-year career, he has been the face of the company, but he will go into WrestleMania 41 as a heel, one of the most shocking heel turns in WWE history.

Cena was Keen to Turn Heel

It was a pinch-me and 'where were you' moment when Cena struck Rhodes with a low blow and left the Toronto crowd, and fans around the world, in utter astonishment. This is the same man who has the world record for granting the most wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation, with 650 given out.

While fans wanted to see Cena play a bad guy, many thought it would be highly unlikely for this to happen during his Farewell Tour. But speaking to the Daily Mail, Triple H spoke openly about Cena's reaction to the opportunity and how the creative process was constructed.

You always want to approach things like the 'what ifs'. You have a blank slate, and John's amazing. John comes in and goes, "I'm gonna come in for that year and then I'm gonna be done. Whatever we want to do in there, let's go."So you begin to have those conversations. What is the absolute biggest possible thing we can do? And then work with the reality of what everything is. People forget about that. All these people are people. Reality, jobs, all these other things. John is wrapping up a movie now.

Some fans have argued that this year's main event at WrestleMania between Cena and Rhodes is allegedly as big as the American Nightmare's title win against Roman Reigns last year. Rhodes will likely be calling for some sort of help during the match, as he did last year.