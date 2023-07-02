John Cena shocked the world with his unexpected appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 and the roofs of the O2 Arena blew off with the excitement among the WWE Universe.

Cena, during his segment, expressed his desire to witness WrestleMania in London, England and the idea already has everyone talking.

Triple H has now given his say on if WWE could host a stage like WrestleMania in the United Kingdom.

How did Triple H react to John Cena’s idea of WrestleMania in London?

While the WWE Universe couldn’t contain their excitement when John Cena came out, things went wild when the idea of London being home to a WrestleMania edition was given. The United Kingdom has been electric when it comes to WWE premium live events.

After Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank, it can be said that the UK crowd is one of the most energetic and enthusiastic ones in the world. However, hosting a stage like WrestleMania outside the borders of the United States isn’t very easy.

During the Money in the Bank press conference, Triple H addressed the idea. Though he didn’t rule out London as a possible spot for hosting WrestleMania, he clarified that the path to that would be very hard.

“I didn’t think that question was gonna come up! I just wanna say thank you to John Cena for putting me in an unenviable position right now. No matter what I say, I’m gonna get battered for it!.....So, never say never for any of it. The intent is there. It’s a lot more difficult than it appears, but the intent is there,” said Triple H.

Image Credits: WWE

What are WWE’s plans for John Cena at SummerSlam?

SummerSlam is expected to be a banger event this year with some massive storylines being built. While many other part-timers might make an appearance, John Cena is one of the biggest names expected to be at the “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

Cena was confronted by Grayson Waller during his appearance at Money in the Bank 2023. Though Waller attacked the 16-time World Champion, things didn’t end well for him at the premium live event.

With SummerSlam a month away, if John Cena is available to appear at SummerSlam 2023, a rivalry against Grayson Waller feels fantastic. Waller vs Cena could be a mega match for the premium live event and could head into giving the young star a huge boost for his young career on SmackDown.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on John Cena and SummerSlam 2023.