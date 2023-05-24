Triple H is one of the most prominent names in the pro wrestling industry. The Game has got his name added to some of the most elite lists in the history of the company. Being a former 14-time World Champion, Triple H’s popularity has no bounds and the WWE Universe still rallies behind him whenever he makes an entrance.

After having an illustrious career, The King of Kings has seemingly ended his in-ring career after having a major heart issue. This forced him to announce his retirement without having the opportunity to showcase in his last match.

After Vince McMahon’s retirement, Triple H took over WWE as the head of creative development. However, the WWE Universe still feels that The Game should’ve got a proper send-off match. If he had the opportunity, the question is 'Which current superstar would’ve been the perfect fit for The Game’s last match to end the former multiple-time World Champion’s illustrious career with a banger?'

10 Cody Rhodes

Image Source: WrestlingHeadlines

The American Nightmare stole the spotlight in WWE with his return at WrestleMania 38. Since then, Rhodes has had numerous high-profile matches and has also main-evented WrestleMania 39. Having the momentum with him, a strong booking against an all-time great could get him to the world championship picture once again and could eventually lead to the ‘Story’ getting an end.

Rhodes and Triple H could be a great fit for Hunter’s last match. Having smashed Triple H’s throne in AEW in 2019, the storyline could revolve around the throne and lead to an ultimate dream match.

9 Kevin Owens

Image Source: WWE

Kevin Owens is not short of history with Triple H. Being a guy who has admired The Game as his mentor, Owens wouldn't have made it to the main event scene in WWE so early if it wasn't for Triple H. Having a great in-ring attitude, Owens has always been fun to watch for the WWE Universe.

Triple H turned on Seth Rollins in order to get Kevin Owens a win for the Universal Championship back in 2016. However, The Game's final match against Kevin Owens could be a new beginning for The Prizefighter.

8 Dolph Ziggler

Image Source: WWE

Dolph Ziggler is still one of the most talented stars in the pro-wrestling industry. He is not getting a lot of opportunities lately and there likely aren't many years left in his wrestling career. With a match against Triple H, Ziggler could get the spotlight for months and could end his career on a high note as well.

Back in 2014, Ziggler was involved in a heated storyline with The Authority. However, Dolph never got a big blowoff match against The Game during the height of that angle. WWE can capitalize on the history between The Showoff and Triple H as a way to provide a proper send-off to The Game's in-ring career and to revitalize the run of Dolph Ziggler.

7 AJ Styles

Image Source: WWE

The Phenomenal One has been one of the most athletic and versatile superstars in WWE right now. Being a legend himself, Styles has been a fantastic performer. Having a fair share of issues with the WWE management and authority a few years back, a run back at the authority with Triple H in charge as the Creative Head could be a powerful storyline.

6 Sami Zayn

Image Source: WWE

Another huge opponent Triple H could face in his last match is Sami Zayn. Being another Triple H guy, the storyline could perfectly culminate into a great ending. Given the increase in popularity and in-ring development of Zayn in the past few years, a match against the Hunter could end up as the icing on the cake. This could also open the possibility for a singles World Championship run for Zayn.

5 Gunther

Image Source: WWE

Gunther has always been one of the favorite superstars of The Game. Given the enhancement in his career and character during his main roster run as the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the century, a match against Triple H could make him look stronger than ever and could make him move to the world championship picture very easily. This could be a 'Passing the Torch' moment for WWE and a perfect ending to the illustrious career of Triple H.

4 Drew McIntyre

Image Source: WrestlingHeadlines

The Scottish Warrior is still looking to get back to the world championship scene since his stint as the WWE Champion during the Thunderdome Era. However, considering that he's not getting a lot of star-studded storylines lately, McIntyre may be looking for a golden opportunity to curb the boring storylines.

A match with The Game could not only be the beginning of his return to the world championship scene but could also lead to a fantastic ending to the former 14-time World Champion’s career.

3 Roman Reigns

Image Source: WWE

Having a fantastic rivalry for the World Championship several years ago, Triple H and Roman Reigns gave a treat to their fans at WrestleMania 32. Both men, being one of the top superstars of their generation, almost tore each other apart to stay on top. A match to finally end the whole saga with Roman Reigns could be one of the best opportunities for Triple H to end his career.

2 Seth Rollins

Image Source: WWE

Being a mentor to a young Seth Rollins who elevated his career and status to the main event position, Triple H has undoubtedly made a huge contribution to Seth Rollins' career. Both men had a stint together in The Authority and then The Game betrayed Rollins which culminated in a rivalry.

Their match at WrestleMania 33 became one of the best matches of Rollins' career and they both are still a delight to watch when they are together. If Triple H could have a last match against Rollins, it could've been another 'Passing the Torch' moment and a stupendous way to end an illustrious career.

1 Randy Orton

Image Source: WWE

Randy Orton and Triple H have some unforgettable history. Both men were a part of the legendary faction known as Evolution, and they have also been one of the most iconic rivals in the history of the pro wrestling industry.

With some shocking moments between both of them in the past, their chemistry hits right on the spot. Considering their classic matches against each other in the past, both men likely know how each other thinks in the ring. They could have a stupendous main-event worthy match to give a farewell to Hunter.