Highlights Edge has expressed his desire to retire in his hometown of Toronto, and with the upcoming SmackDown episode set to take place there, his retirement may be imminent.

Edge has been given the opportunity to do things in WWE that he wants, and Triple H is supportive of this.

It remains unknown when Edge will be fully retired, but he is currently focused on doing things he is passionate about and invested in within WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, has mentioned numerous times that he has plans to retire in front of his home crowd.

With the August 18 episode of SmackDown set to take place in Toronto, Canada, the Hall of Famer might have a decision made.

Now it's emerged that Edge has been doing things in WWE that he wants, and Triple H is letting that happen.

Will Edge retire from WWE?

Edge made his last appearance in WWE last week on SmackDown when he agreed to a match on this week's show.This came just a few weeks after Edge turned up on SmackDown to face Grayson Waller at Madison Square Garden.And now, Edge has previously mentioned that he would love to retire in Toronto if given an opportunity.After the August 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown , it doesn't seem like WWE would return to Toronto this year.With that being said, if Edge doesn't have plans to wrestle for a few months now, his retirement might be seen on SmackDown this week.Edge made his last appearance in WWE last week on SmackDown when he agreed to a match on this week's show.This came just a few weeks after Edge turned up on SmackDown to face Grayson Waller at Madison Square Garden.And now, WrestleVotes has informed us that Edge facing Waller was something that the multi-time World Champion wanted to do.As per the report, Edge is doing things that he wants to do in WWE, with this being one of those examples.

Edge wanted to wrestle Grayson Waller. I was told they could have done it at SummerSlam, but they did it at Madison Square Garden. Set it up that night and had the match that night. That could have been Edge’s idea. Maybe he wanted one more match at MSG? At this point, Edge is just doing things he really wants to do. He’s doing things he’s really invested in, but no one knows when he’s fully done.

Who should Edge face in his last match?

If Edge is set to retire soon, and his final outing isn't against Sheamus, then who should he end up facing?Though he faced Grayson Waller recently, the match against the young star doesn't seem to be his last match.A match against another megastar could be in the legend's plans, but looking at the SmackDown roster, there doesn't seem to be a lot of superstars available to retire Edge.LA Knight is one of the biggest names on the blue brand currently who could be seen in the retirement match. However, the Monday Night Raw roster is stacked with top stars who could defeat the legend.