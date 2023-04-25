Triple H thinks that CM Punk, who unexpectedly turned up to Raw last night, 'wants back' to WWE.

PWInsider shocked the wrestling world last night by reporting hours before Raw that CM Punk was backstage at the Allstate Arena for the show.

Punk may have left before Raw went on the air, but after having not been at a show in any capacity in nine years, fans are asking why he was even there.

Why was CM Punk at WWE Raw?

While at Raw, per PWInsider, Punk "cleared the air" with The Miz, which you can read more about by clicking here, so perhaps he was just in attendance to "make amends" with people he's had issues with previously?

However, Triple H and WWE think Punk had an ulterior motive, with the Wrestling Observer reporting that the feeling is that Punk is angling for a return to the company, via WrestleTalk.

The feeling in WWE was that he was there because he wanted back.

Punk, who has been described as a 'wrestling legend', potentially wanting to come back to WWE is interesting for a few years, both of which make it seem as if him actually working for the wrestling giant anytime soon is highly unlikely.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

While CM Punk might have been back at Raw, at least in the eyes of WWE, because he's angling for a comeback, a return to the company is highly unlikely for a few reasons.

First off, Fightful is reporting that the plan is for Punk to return to AEW, having not been seen since September, at the June 17 taping of Collison, AEW's new Saturday evening show.

Punk is also under contract with AEW still, so it'd technically be illegal for WWE higher-ups to even have any formal contact with him about a return.

The Wrestling Observer has also thrown a spanner into the works, suggesting that Triple H wouldn't even be interested in rehiring Punk if he did become available.

Obviously there were talks of CM Punk going back, whatever it was, late last year. But he couldn’t go because he was still under contract and my impression is this was with Triple H in charge and not Vince, and my impression was they didn’t have any interest in him at that time.

So the story seems to be that while WWE feels if Punk wants to return to the company, they aren't actually interested in bringing him back, making a return to AEW his only real option.

