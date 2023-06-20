We are less than two weeks away from WWE's annual "Money In The Bank" pay-per-view event.

One of the WWE's most exciting annual events will see superstars compete in a ladder match where the winner is decided by grabbing a briefcase hanging from the ceiling.

The briefcase contains a contract which guarantees the winner a shot at a WWE championship of their choice, and they can cash it in whenever they like, making for some truly exciting TV in the process.

Latest news on Money in the Bank

The biggest question right now is, who will actually win both the men's and the women's Money in the Bank matches and go on to have a guaranteed championship opportunity in the future? According to reports, the winners have been "locked in" by WWE creative for "over three weeks" with fans to look "stupid" at their predictions, as WWE seemingly has something shocking in store.

A shock announcement on last night's WWE Raw has thrown predictions up in the air. The show saw YouTube sensation Logan Paul make his return to the WWE and announced that he will be the seventh man to compete in the men's Money in the Bank match.

The announcement, which culminated in a classic brawl between the participants, will see Paul duke it out with Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damien Priest and LA Knight on July 1st.

It was previously reported by Bleacher Report that Damien Priest was the favorite to win the match, but with it already being said that fans were going to "look stupid" with their predictions, as previously reported by GiveMeSport, could Logan Paul have been the WWE's choice to win the Money in the Bank match all along, despite only being announced as a competitor last night on Raw?

2023 has seen the popularity of LA Knight skyrocket and the hugely talented superstar is looking to claw his way to the top, with his dedicated fanbase hoping that Money in the Bank would be his moment. According to Ringside News, LA Knight is currently the favorite to win as far as betting odds go, while Bleacher Report insists that Priest is favorite to win for long term storytelling.

Image Credits: WWE

Who will win the women's money in the bank match?

Last night on WWE Raw saw WWE legend Trish Stratus qualify for the women's Money in the Bank match when she defeated Rachel Rodriguez, albeit uncleanly, but the veteran's victory will see her compete in her first ever Money in the Bank ladder match.

It doesn't look like Trish will emerge victorious, however, as the previously mentioned article from Bleacher Report has Becky Lynch as the favorite to win the women's match, again, much like Priest in the men's match, for long term storyline purposes.

On this week's SmackDown, Bayley will put her Money in the Bank spot on the line against Shotzi. If Shotzi manages to defeat the leader of Damage CTRL, she will take her spot in the ladder match.

GMS previously reported that Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky, a favorite of WWE's head of creative, Triple H, is in line for a massive babyface push sooner rather than later which will see her turn on Bayley and fly solo. We could see the seeds planted for that this coming SmackDown, which would certainly put Sky in the running to win the match in regard to long term booking.

With speculation running wild and the premium live event less than two weeks away, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the developing situation and will likely have another update for you towards the end of the week following SmackDown.