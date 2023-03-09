Triple H wants to bring Brian Cage, who is currently contracted to AEW, to WWE fairly soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cage is the subject of interest from 'The Game', who wants to add the 270lbs star to WWE's roster.

Cage could be set to become a free agent soon, it has been claimed, so a move from AEW to WWE could happen sooner than anticipated too.

Is WWE interested in Brian Cage?

Cage, during his three years with AEW, has been the subject of several stop/start pushes, and has been forced on occasions to take prolonged absences from TV.

As such, with Fightful Select reporting that his deal is set to expire soon, the future of the 6ft star is very much up in the air right now.

Fightful is reporting that WWE has long had interest in signing Cage, and that isn't changing anytime soon, via WrestleTalk.

Fightful Select has been told that WWE has maintained interest in Cage in the event he becomes a free agent, and are open to having conversations with the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

The report has explained that AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has agreed to work with Cage until the end of March, so it really isn't too long until fans could see the big man move over to WWE.

Will Brian Cage join WWE?

As noted, Cage is definitely someone that WWE is interested in right now, but there's no word on whether or not he'd want to work for Triple H's company.

In fact, Fightful Select is also reporting that Khan wants to keep hold of Cage for both ROH and AEW, with there being a contract extension on the table for him to sign.

Those familiar with the situation claim that AEW offered Cage a contract extension comparable to his current deal, which hasn't been ruled out.

As the report notes, Cage hasn't turned down AEW's extension offer yet, and he could end up re-signing with the promotion.

The fact that WWE is interested in Cage, and this has become public knowledge now, will only help the former FTW Champion in his negotiations with Tony Khan.

Also, the fact that AEW has offered Cage a new deal will also work in his favour when it comes to any potential negotiations with WWE.

