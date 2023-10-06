Highlights WWE is actively trying to sign key talents from AEW, as evidenced by the recent arrivals of Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr.

Reports have stated that WWE is looking to sign several "key" AEW stars whose deals are expiring at the end of this yrear

The current AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF, is one of the biggest names potentially entering free agency and has openly discussed the possibility of moving to WWE.

Other potential signings from AEW include Sting, who may be offered a 'legends' deal, Samoa Joe, who may still be interested in returning to WWE and more

Last month, Triple H sniped a major talent from AEW after back-and-forth negotiations, and it seems like he's hoping to sign more of the promotion's wrestlers to WWE before the year is out.

Last week, WWE announced the signing of Jade Cargill, and now she looks poised to become a major star within WWE's women's division, despite making her debut for AEW just two years ago.

By the looks of things, 'The Game' isn't done with shaking up the AEW roster, and in fact looks set to be ready to negotiate with some top AEW talents in order to bring them over to WWE by the end of the year.

Who is Triple H looking to sign from AEW to WWE?

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is looking to sign several of the 'key' AEW stars whose deals are up at the end of the year.

"Several" AEW contracts will be up at the end of the year, and WWE will be looking to sign all of the "key ones". WWE's creative for Jade Cargill has been deemed as important, as "she's not going to be the last person" to jump ship."

Arguably the biggest name about to enter free agency is none other than the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF. While Max is enjoying a stellar run as the face of Tony Khan's promotion right now, he's been openly vocal, even on TV, about what he has called "the bidding war of 2024" between his current promotion and WWE.

MJF is one of the biggest names in wrestling right now, and the hugely talented 27-year-old is, like the entire wrestling world, aware that he is regarded as the future of the industry. While he's been loyal to Tony Khan so far, it will certainly be an interesting to see whether he's serious about moving to WWE, should they make him the best offer.

Sting is another big name who sees his contract expire this year. The WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear that his retirement is around the corner, and Khan recently stated that he is happy to keep 'The Stinger' around for as long as he wants to.

'The Icon' has had an incredible run in AEW thus far and has spent the majority of his time in the company alongside Darby Allin. While his days in the main event scene are behind him, Sting is still a big draw and a top merchandise seller, something Triple H and WWE officials would love back under their banner.

While it's unlikely that WWE would sign Sting to a wrestler's contract, a "legends" deal would prove lucrative for both parties following Sting's in-ring retirement, if that's something that happens this year.

Real Name Steve Borden Maxwell T. Friedman Ring Name Sting Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) Date of Birth March 20, 1959 (age 64) March 15, 1996 (age 27) Height 6ft 2" 5ft 11" Weight 250lbs 229lbs Debut November 25, 1985 February 13, 2015 Trained By Rick Bassman & Red Bastien Pat Buck & Brian Myers Titles Won 6x WCW World Heavyweight Championship, 2x NWA World Champion, 4x TNA World Heavyweight Championship & WWE Hall of Famer 1x AEW World Champion

Samoa Joe is another big name who Triple H is a massive fan of. It was heavily rumored when 'The Game' regained control of WWE's creative that Joe was interested in coming back to the company that he'd been fired from twice already.

However, 'The Samoan Submission Machine' has been presented in a major way during his AEW run, particularly recently, where he shared the ring with the aforementioned MJF last month for a main event title match.

It remains to be seen when Joe's deal with AEW expires, and if it is this year, whether or not he'd even be interested in returning to WWE, should they make him an offer.

Earlier this year, Dustin Rhodes confirmed that his AEW contract was expiring in July, and also revealed that 2023 will be his last year as a full-time active in-ring wrestler.

The former Goldust, who is also one of the most respected trainers and coaches in the industry right now, could easily jump ship back to WWE in a backstage capacity, particularly now that his brother Cody Rhodes is one of the company's top stars.

Related: Ten more AEW stars who need to join WWE now Jade Cargill has signedOther contracts that were reported as being up by the end of 2024 include Ethan Page, who WWE previously held interest in, and the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, who William Regal, who is now back working under Triple H, is a big fan of.

Both stars have been booked very strongly recently on AEW and ROH TV, but it has yet to be revealed if they have inked new deals with AEW or not.

There have also been heavy rumours of Ricky Starks, who is very good friends with Cody, jumping ship to WWE soon, with some even claiming that he's 75% likely to make the move before too long.

The issue with Starks and a potential move to WWE is that his contract details are readily available, but say he signed a three-year deal when he joined AEW in 2020, his contract could be coming up fairly soon, meaning he could make the jump to WWE sooner than expected.

Why did WWE fire 20 wrestlers in September?

In September, WWE made a hefty chunk of roster cuts following the official announcement of the merger between the wrestling giant and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

It has been reported that the wave of releases was simply due to cost-cutting measures, and the names that were fired were wrestlers who weren't particularly active and deemed as names that the creative team had no real future plans for.

Now, Triple H looks to be implementing a roster refresh by signing new talents for the first time since the 'hiring freeze' was put in place earlier this year, which has now ended.

Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. are Triple H's first signings from AEW, but GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on future names that "The Game" may be looking to bring to WWE by the end of the year.