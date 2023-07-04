A top WWE faction, who Triple H is a serious fan of, has been described as ‘in turmoil’ following last night’s Raw

It’s been just three days since London hosted WWE’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The show featured insane surprises, such as the return of Drew McIntyre as he looked to challenge Gunther for his Intercontinental Title and the unexpected appearance made by John Cena, with the legend advocating for WrestleMania to come to London.

In terms of the match card itself, the two traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches were won by Damian Priest and IYO SKY respectively, with the former last throwing fan favourite LA Knight off of a ladder to capture a future men’s championship opportunity.

What happened at WWE Money in the Bank?

As a whole, this year’s edition of WWE Money in the Bank heavily featured The Judgment Day and its members. As mentioned, Damian Priest came out of the O2 Arena with the briefcase, while Dominik Mysterio did battle with Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Aside from Priest, all other members of Raw group came out on the losing end of their individual matches on the 1st of July. Cody Rhodes was able to somewhat convincingly overcome Dominik Mysterio despite Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley’s attempted help, while Seth Rollins dispatched of Finn Balor in the night’s penultimate match.

During the Irishman’s unsuccessful bid to become the World Heavyweight Champion, the Money in the Bank holder teased cashing in his contract on the same night it was won, despite his teammate’s involvement in the match.

Ultimately, Priest didn’t end up using his briefcase to insert himself in the title match at Money in the Bank, though, the threat still looms over Rollins and his challenges going forward, as we saw on last night’s Raw.

Image Credits: WWE

Will Judgement Day split up?

The 3rd of July installment of Raw was focused heavily on the dynamic between the members of The Judgment Day. To begin the show, the group (minus Finn Balor) interrupted Seth Rollins during a promo, where The Visionary pointed out the lack of the group’s leader and reminded Priest that it would be better to cash-in when Rollins was down and hurt.

During the segment, a match was made between Rollins and Dom, a bout set to main event the show and appearing like a set up for the group to weaken the champion to give Priest an opportunity.

However, when it was time to execute their plan to cash-in and Priest climbed into the ring, Balor showed up to ambush Rollins and inadvertently knock his stablemate out of the ring. This stopped any potential championship opportunity, with the 40-year-old still having to wait to use his briefcase to full effect.

So, as the show went off the air showing Balor being a hindrance to the group and Priest yet to use his contract, WWE commentator Kevin Patrick proclaimed that the faction ‘was in turmoil’ as they seemingly had internal conflict which was coming to the surface.

As of now, little is known about where the storyline is going, though, the group ousted Edge from their ranks this time last year and therefore are no strangers to replacing their leader. If tensions continue, fans may see Balor removed, with Priest taking the reigns.