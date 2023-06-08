Reports have come out suggesting that Triple H may bring a fresh feel to WWE’s weekly shows in the near future.

The WWE schedule includes Raw, SmackDown and NXT, with each individual show going through a lot of respective changes over the years.

Most notably, the company’s developmental brand has shifted from focusing on established independent scene names to building up inexperienced performers. It’s fair to say that NXT has had a complete overhaul in recent years.

Latest news on Raw and SmackDown

When it comes to the main roster, many fans hold nostalgic memories of when they first got into wrestling and can easily pinpoint their era based primarily around the theme music and stage design that was used at the time.

There have been many iterations of WWE’s main roster brands, whether it be the initial looks after the 2016 draft of the infamous SmackDown ‘fist’ stage, plenty of superstars have become synonymous with certain time periods of either Raw or SmackDown.

Even in recent years, since fans returned following the pandemic, Raw has cycled through many different theme songs and presentations, including one where the titantron screen was curved with no visible entrance way for the competitors due to how well to set blended together.

WWE often reassess the current feel of its shows in order to provide the most attractive and compelling product that TV networks want to host. When their deals with certain executives get close to expiry, the company may promise a fresh look to entice viewers and advertisers.

What changes are coming to Raw and SmackDown?

In recent weeks, it’s been rumoured that Triple H may be considering adding a more ‘adult’ last hour of Raw and the speculation of changes to the show is set to continue.

Now, Ringside News are suggesting that WWE could be looking create a new atmosphere on Raw and SmackDown due to multiple of the company’s existing contracts being up for re-negotiation at the end of this year.

"Exciting things are happening in the WWE, and there might be new TV sets coming soon. While we await those, let's appreciate the current RAW and SmackDown sets. With the merger, and TV rights deals, everything like that is under review”.

As of writing, it’s unclear what exactly Triple H, Nick Khan and those in charge are thinking about altering when it comes to what viewers see when they tune into WWE. Though, when changes are decided upon, GiveMeSport will aim to provide you with any updates.