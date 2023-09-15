Highlights WWE is, according to reports, close to securing a deal to bring Jade Cargill to the company now that her AEW deal is close to expiring

Cargill isn't the only name that WWE is interested in bringing in from AEW, with Ricky Starks also said to be on Triple H's wishlist

Starks is close friends with top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, and was even photographed backstage at the 2023 Royal Rumble show

As WWE moves forward into the next generation of sports entertainment following the historic merger with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, it looks like the company could be bringing in a fresh batch of talents to freshen up its already stacked roster.

Nia Jax recently returned to WWE, and there have been reports of the company bringing in other talents from the past, including Carlito and The Authors of Pain, both of whom are believed to have already signed.

Triple H is also apparently interested in sniping Jade Cargill from Tony Khan's AEW, and a deal is believed to be close to complete. WWE has also recently signed former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr.

However, another top AEW talent might also be on WWE's radar, none other than the hugely talented Ricky Starks.

Will Ricky Starks join WWE?

Despite being 33, Ricky Starks is a 13-year veteran of the squared circle, and was first scouted by AEW during a run with the NWA back in 2020.

Following the expiration of his NWA contract, Tony Khan quickly snapped up the talented young workhorse to a contract, and he's gone on to become one of the promotion's top stars since then.

Starks has evolved his character dramatically, becoming arguably one of the most charismatic and talented members of the AEW roster, which is one of the deepest and most stacked in wrestling history.

Starks, who is a close friend of Cody Rhodes, has all the makings of a megastar, and it seems he has finally been noticed by WWE talent scouts.

Image source: AEW

Proven wrestling insider BWE recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm a post that WWE higher-ups, including Triple H, are seriously interested in signing Ricky Starks once his AEW contract expires.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to AEW fans that WWE might have taken a keen interest in Starks. He has been drawing comparisons to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the biggest stars in all of entertainment, since AEW first gave him a chance on the microphone.

His stellar ring work is matched only by his natural charisma and his flawless skills on the mic. Starks could be seen as a 'total package superstar' for any potential WWE talent scout.

Name Ricky Starks Age 33 Weight 194lbs Height 6ft Debut 2011 Accolades 1x FTW Champion, 1x NWA World Television Champion & 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner

As noted, Starks is very good friends with Rhodes and has previously been spotted backstage at WWE events, notably the 2023 Royal Rumble, so it seems like he's on good terms with the powers that be, despite working for the compeition.

There is a good chance that Starks has already made some friends in high places within the WWE, given Cody's status as one of the company's top stars, which definitely won't help his case if he does look to sign.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery'

When will Ricky Starks leave AEW?

At the time of writing, there are no concrete details on when Starks' AEW contract officially expires. However, he inked his deal with AEW back in 2020, meaning he is currently three years into his contract.

What makes this interesting is that Starks signed around the same time as Jade Cargill, who is not only leaving AEW 'imminently', but if reports from Fightful are to be believed, she'll be heading to WWE.

Cargill was written off television on the 15 September edition of AEW Rampage, ending what is presumed to be her three-year-long contract, so some have speculated that Starks' deal could also be up soon.

Starks' most recent pay-per-view match saw him take a loss to Bryan Danielson at All Out 2023 on September 3, formerly WWE's Daniel Bryan.

The former WWE Champion, who was returning from a brutal arm injury, had nothing but praise for Starks, saying that his opponent 'carried' the match given that he was still working off the ring rust after an extended period out of the ring.

Related: 'Million dollar' star is leaving AEW soon & is likely joining WWE Ricky Starks would certainly prove to be a valuable asset to the WWE roster if he did choose to jump ship from AEW, and GIVEMESPORT will aim to keep you up to date with the latest news regarding the future of this hugely talented young superstar in the making as soon as more information becomes available.