A proven WWE insider has reported that the Triple H is interested in bringing in a tag-team from New Japan Pro Wrestling and signing them to a contract.

The talks have reportedly been "ongoing" for a while and would see the tag-team in question grouped together with a trainee from the WWE Performance Center, who could be getting the call-up to form a faction.

WWE has a history of recruiting NJPW talent

WWE creative in the past have recruited stars from NJPW to roaring success. Shinsuke Nakamura, who is a apanese wrestling legend, was recruited by Triple H in 2016 and became a headline act in NXT.

Similarly, popular tag-team "The War Raiders", now known as "The Viking Raiders", were white-hot in NJPW at the time they received the call to join the WWE roster.

One of the biggest acts in WWE right now is the group known as "The O.C". The faction, consisting of AJ Styles and The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, has achieved massive success in the WWE.

But, prior to that, all three men were massive parts of NJPW where they famously were standout members of the now iconic stable, The Bullet Club.

Latest news on WWE recruiting a tag-team from NJPW

BWE, a proven WWE insider, broke the news that the company is looking to snipe some talent from NJPW once again, but the leaker has not given any names at the moment. The report is as follows, via Ringside News:

"There have been ongoing talks of signing a certain tag team from NJPW. And promoting one of the PCenter kids to join a certain group. Cant tell much."

Currently, NJPW has a vast amount of talented tag-teams and up-and-comers on their roster. The current IWGP tag-team champions, representing the CHAOS faction, are Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI.

Current leader of the Bullet Club, David Finlay, son of popular WWE star and trainer, Fit Finlay, has also been catching the eyes of the fans recently and enjoyed much success in his tag-team with Juice Robinson, formerly known as CJ Parker in the WWE. Similarly, an up-and-coming young tag-team to keep an eye on is the War Dogs, a branch of the Bullet Club, Alex Coughlin and Gabriel Kidd, with Coughlin especially turning heads in 2023 so far.

WWE also recently announced their latest batch of Performance Center recruits who will be vying for a spot on the roster in the years to come.

WWE also recently announced their latest batch of Performance Center recruits who will be vying for a spot on the roster in the years to come.