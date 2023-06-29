Spoilers out of the WWE NXT tapings have seen a popular tag-team written out of storylines on the gold brand, with the belief that the duo are being brought up by Triple H to the main roster very soon.

Spoilers emerging from the tapings saw a match added to the card with a stipulation where the losers would have to leave NXT. The match, which took place between The Schism's Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, and The Creed Brothers, saw the latter team take the loss after an attack from an unknown person in a mask proved to be enough to put the brothers away and send them packing.

Following the loss, The Creed Brothers are expected to leave NXT and make the jump to the main roster on either Raw or SmackDown where they will undeniably bring a much-needed element of hard-hitting authenticity to the tag-team division, currently fronted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

What happened on WWE NXT?

The new report from PWInsider features the full list of spoilers for the July 4th taping of WWE NXT.

The Creed Brothers did not lose the match cleanly, with Schism's Joe Gacy being ejected from the arena. Later on, someone wearing a "red hoodie" came out and attacked Julius, which allowed The Dyad to pick up the victory.

Not only does this set-up future storylines for The Dyad in NXT with Schism potentially getting a new member, but it also lets The Creed Brothers leave the gold brand looking strong, as they were forced to leave without losing cleanly, meaning they can be called up to the main roster without losing any momentum.

Latest news on The Creed Brothers

The young real-life brother duo could be poised to make a big splash in the WWE tag-team division.

Both talented amateur wrestlers, the brothers debuted as a team for the WWE NXT brand in 2021 as members of the Diamond Mine stable, which at the time was headed by veteran wrestler Roderick Strong. Less than a year later, the brothers climbed to the top of the mountain and became NXT world tag-team champions.

The 'highly-rated' team have drawn comparison to several big names in professional wrestling including Kurt Angle and The Steiner Brothers, not only for their impressive ability to gel the amateur wrestling style in with the WWE's sports entertainment style, but also for their hard-hitting, smash-mouth wrestling styles, with both men, much like Angle and The Steiners, utilizing a shoot wrestling style to their advantage, with an array of suplexes and big heavy hitting lariats

In their two short years with NXT, The Creed Brothers have risen through the ranks at a stupendously fast rate and have continued to evolve their wrestling style and their personas, getting better week after week. Drawing similarities to fellow NXT superstar Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus appear to be on their way to the main roster sooner rather than later.

