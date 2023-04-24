Triple H is set to call Pretty Deadly up to the main roster in the WWE Draft, a new report has claimed.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, known collectively as Pretty Deadly, are two of the NXT stars that Triple H is thinking about brining up to either Raw or SmackDown.

Fans won't have to wait too long to see the potential move too, with the WWE Draft kicking off later on this week.

What are Triple H's plans for Pretty Deadly?

Former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are being considered for a move up to WWE's main roster, PWInsider is reporting.

The site is even reporting that Triple H has been thinking about 'major plans' for Wilson and Prince on Raw, hinting that they're likely going to end up on Monday nights.

In the eyes of many, Pretty Deadly are tailor-made for a run on WWE's main roster, with the duo being more than ready to make the step up to either Raw or SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston, who feuded with the duo in 2022 in NXT, even described Pretty Deadly to the Under The Ring podcast as an "incredibly special" act, showing just how much people within WWE values them.

I feel like they’re so incredibly special with the way they’re able to connect with the crowd. They got it. When the time is right, they come up to the main roster and the WWE universe is going to be pleasantly surprised…the people that are not familiar with their work are going to be very impressed.

Kingston mentioned during his praise of the tag team that they'll be called up 'when the time is right', and it seems like Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, thinks that the duo are ready now.

Read More: WWE: Triple H considering 'five-star' wrestler for huge opportunity this week

Who else is Triple H bringing up to WWE's main roster?

PWInsider, who are reporting that Pretty Deadly are likely to be main roster bound, has also provided the names of three other people that Triple H is considering moving up to either Raw or SmackDown.

The site notes that Ilja Dragunov, as you can read more about by clicking here, is likely moving up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, opening the door for another mouth-watering match with Gunther.

The report also lists Zoey Stark and Cameron Grimes as two names that Triple H will likely be wanting to move to the main roster in the Draft, which commences on this week's episode of SmackDown.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.