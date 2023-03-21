Triple H has his plans in place for WWE for over a year after WrestleMania 39, it has now been claimed.

Vince McMahon, during his time as Head of Creative, was known for planning shows and major storylines at the very last minute.

However, during his eight months as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has shown that things are very different under his leadership.

Does Triple H have plans for after WrestleMania 39?

WrestleMania, WWE's biggest show of the year, takes place on April 1 and April 2 in Los Angeles.

The show is set to welcome a new era, with Cody Rhodes widely expected to beat Roman Reigns to become Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Triple H is looking beyond WrestleMania 39 though, according to the Wrestling Observer, and already has his plans in place for WWE heading into 2024, via WrestleTalk.

They have a year of post-Mania plans. This is not something where we’re gonna do WrestleMania and then the creative team, Hunter is going to wake up and be ‘what the f*** are we gonna do now?’

The news should definitely comes as a positive update for fans, many of whom have been calling for WWE to implement some more long-term booking for several years.

The report also serves as another reminder that things in WWE really are different under Triple H than Vince McMahon, particularly on the creative side.

Read More: WWE: Triple H 'really doesn't like' major title, has considered 'retiring' it

What are Triple H's plans for WWE heading out of WrestleMania?

At the time of writing, there's no concrete word on the plans that Triple H has for WWE heading out of WrestleMania 39.

However, fans have been able to pick up on subtle teases that have been dropped on TV over the last few weeks, which could indicate what feuds are being planned.

For example, Cody Rhodes is set to face IMPERIUM's Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown next week, with many fans suggesting this could serve as a catalyst for a Gunther v Cody feud in 2023.

Read More: WWE: Triple H to 'overcome' Vince McMahon's 'final mess' by SummerSlam

Beyond that, it was reported by WrestlingNews.co earlier this month that Solo Sikoa is being "saved" for a feud with Roman in the future, which was picked up on and teased by Rhodes during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Fans won't have to wait too long though to see HHH's plans, with the Raw after WrestleMania show taking place in just 13 days now.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.