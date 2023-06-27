Triple H is said to be massively impressed with a superstar after an impressive Raw debut last night with "The Game" being set on the young athlete being a "major player" in the WWE for years to come.

The report about Carmelo Hayes , who was invited to Raw last as a special guest of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, coming from the ever-reliable WRKD Wrestling.

Hayes received a huge ovation from the Raw audience and the involvement of the charismatic 28-year-old champion, who WWE legend Shawn Michaels has said is "top guy" material, did not stop there.

As the action unfolded, Carmelo Hayes got physically involved and grabbed a steel chair from Finn Balor who was poised to take Seth Rollins down a peg or two heading into their world championship match at Money in the Bank next week. Hayes came to the aid of Rollins, and it was announced that Hayes would make his in-ring Raw debut against Finn Balor later on.

WWE legend "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels assumed power over NXT creative in 2021, and since then, Carmelo Hayes has been one of HBK's favorite projects.

Carmelo Hayes has recently talked about how he earned Shawn Michaels' respect and the two have had a clearly amazing working relationship since, with Hayes not only being booked as the top star on NXT, but also having an incredible future on the main roster, especially after such an impressive showing on Raw this week.

Hayes spoke of his relationship with Michaels on "Ten Count with Steve Fall (Via WrestlingInc)

"I knew how easily you can get typecasted for being undersized and not being taken seriously. I just knew I was like, 'No, I'm not, you know, I'm Championship material, and I'm top guy material.' Pretty much on how I said that, and I was like, 'Hey, I want to be a top guy,' and he goes, "Yeah, I see that for you too.' That was day one and our first conversation."

Shawn Michaels is notably the best friend of WWE head of creative, Triple H, so it is all but guaranteed that HBK has been singing the praises of Carmelo Hayes to "The Game", especially if the strong booking of Hayes on last night's Raw is anything to go by.

What are WWE's plans for Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes may have come out on the losing end of his match against Balor, but he put on an incredible showing and proved that he is ready to be a major player in the WWE on the main roster. The current NXT champion said the following in an interview with WWE after his match with Balor...

Finn Balor is one of the best in the world. If I've got to take a loss from one of the best in the world, I can accept that."

Carmelo Hayes is scheduled to put his NXT Championship on the line tonight on week two of the NXT Gold Rush special event against Baron Corbin, and he heads into the bout with some incredible momentum after his impressive showcase against Finn Balor last night on Raw.

With talks of WWE putting more focus on NXT heading into SummerSlam, expect that this is not the last we have seen of Carmelo Hayes on the main roster as the talented young superstar has a bright future ahead of him in the WWE.

