Those involved in WWE Creative, including Triple H, were unsure over whether Roman Reigns should’ve lost at Money in the Bank.

Just three days ago, WWE headed to the O2 to put on Money in the Bank. The show was filled with high-quality matches, electric crowd chants and crazy surprises.

Following Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship retention over Riddle, Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return to drop the Austrian with a Claymore Kick for his first WWE appearance since April, and who could forget 18,000 people being caught off guard by John Cena’s infamous music as the 16-time champion advocated for a WrestleMania in London.

What happened at WWE Money in the Bank?

Though, in terms of the in-ring action, perhaps the greatest shock of all was when fans saw Jey Uso hit a splash and pin Roman Reigns’ shoulders to the mat to earn the win. This prompted those in the O2 Arena to lose their minds, with the result marking The Tribal Chief’s first direct defeat this decade, last being pinned by Baron Corbin in December 2019.

This satisfied fans who had been following the near three-year dynamic between Roman and his cousins, with The Usos often subject to manipulation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as he looked to keep hold of the company’s top prize. To say viewers were ecstatic to see Reigns receive some comeuppance after so long would be an understatement.

Much of the reaction to The Usos’ win was down to the pure shock of the result. The match even followed a similar lay-out to many of previous matches involving Roman, with the referee getting knocked down prior to the end. The familiar format made it harder for fans to truly believe that the twins would win until the referee counted to three.

Image Credits: WWE

Why did Roman Reigns lose at Money in the Bank?

Now, per a tweet from WrestleVotes, we know that those in WWE Creative were flippant about whether or not Reigns should take the fall in the civil war tag match, with many involved in the backstage process putting forward the case that The Tribal Chief should remain undefeated until he loses his titles.

‘There was a feeling of trepidation from a high ranking creative member in crafting the finish for this past Saturdays Bloodline match. A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process.’

The loss Roman suffered certainly made for an unforgettable moment, both for those in attendance and watching around the world. As of now, it’s unclear who will be next in line to challenge Reigns for his gold, though, given that Jey got the pin, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him step up.

It’s been announced that the 7th of July edition of SmackDown will final the second ever ‘Tribal Court’ where The Usos will interrogate Roman Reigns, which could be used a method for Jey to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships.