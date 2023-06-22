Triple H is believed to have changed his plan for WWE Money in the Bank as a response to LA Knight and his growing popularity.

We are just nine days away from the WWE heading to the O2 Arena to put on Money in the Bank.

London will play host to the Bloodline’s civil war tag team match as The Usos stand across the ring from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Enforcer Solo Sikoa.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, the leader of Judgment Day, while his stablemate Dominik Mysterio will do battle against Cody Rhodes.

Also, following the 19th of June edition of Raw, we found out the full lineups for both the male and female Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Trish Stratus cleverly baited her rival Becky Lynch into striking her, causing a disqualification and sending the legend to the briefcase ladder match, while Logan Paul simply announced his participation on the men’s side of things after talking with the WWE ‘executives’.

Will LA Knight win Money in the Bank?

The social media star became the seventh man in the ladder match on the 1st of July, with names like Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura and British star Butch among those vying to earn a future championship opportunity. However, the favourite to win the briefcase is said to be LA Knight which, should it come to be, would go down very well with a large portion of WWE fans.

Previous reports had indicated that the winner of the men’s Money in the Bank wouldn’t be the person who people expect, which understandably made those pulling for LA Knight worry.

When a fan of Knight tweeted known WWE insider Better Wrestling Experience asking for good news regarding Knight’s chances, BWE’s response reassured fans that WWE are adjusting plans based on the reactions that the 40-year-old continues to receive on SmackDown.

“Everyone knows how over he is. It’s a jackpot gem for management. So over they had to introduce a different option that will balance this out. He was always a contender to win not a solid winner. So brace yourselves.”

Many still feel as if Knight is the heavy favourite to walk out of the O2 Arena with the briefcase. Though, given how highly WWE are believed to value Damian Priest, it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see him successfully climb the ladder.

As we edge closer to Money in the Bank, GiveMeSport will aim to update you on the latest plans as we hear more.