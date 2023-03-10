Triple H has cancelled the 'monster push' of Gable Steveson in WWE, it has been claimed.

Gable signed for WWE in September 2021, and it immediately penned for incredibly big things.

But now, 18 months later, Steveson has still yet to wrestle his first match for the company.

What is WWE's plan for Gable Steveson?

Steveson was drafted to Raw in the draft in October 2021, with it being clear that the management team, led by Vince McMahon at the time, saw big things in his future.

However, as noted, Gable has yet to wrestle for WWE, with the Wrestling Observer now reporting that plans for his "monster push" have been shelved, via WrestleTalk.

Gable Steveson, when the original plans were for him to debut with a monster push on Raw starting at 2022 WrestleMania, is talking about trying to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics

It seems like wrestling might not be for Steveson, with Meltzer reporting that the highly-rated prospect is considering getting back into amateur wrestling ahead of next year's Olympic games.

At the time of writing, Steveson is still under WWE contract, and it's unclear whether or not he'd be able to remain with the company if he is to try and compete in the Olympics.

Read More: WWE: Nine-time Champion set to undergo lengthy 'hiatus'

When will Gable Steveson debut for WWE?

As of now, there's no word on any of the plans that WWE has for Gable, but it doesn't seem like he'll be debuting as high up the card as higher-ups had originally hoped.

Triple H, despite not being the one to have signed Gable, will still see the value in the Olympic gold medalist, so will definitely try and make the experiment work.

However, we're now approaching two years since Steveson signed for WWE, and with little news circulating about his training progress, things aren't looking too promising for him.

Read More: WWE: The truth behind John Cena annoying The Rock for mentioning promos on his wrist

Brock Lesnar

Steveson was only labelled as "the next Brock Lesnar", with WWE seeing him as a future main eventer, so it's a real shame that things haven't worked out for him just yet.

However, Gable is still only 22 years of age, so the future remains incredibly bright for him, whether that's inside of WWE or in other sporting ventures.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.