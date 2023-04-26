Naomi was close to returning to WWE under Triple H, a new report has claimed.

Hand-in-hand with Sasha Banks, Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw in May 2022, with the pair unhappy with their booking.

Banks now works for STARDOM, but it's now emerged that Naomi, who hasn't wrestled elsewhere, was close to returning to WWE.

Is Naomi returning to WWE?

Unlike Banks, now Mercedes Moné, Naomi hasn't wrestled or even appeared for another promotion since walking out of WWE last year.

It seems like there's a reason for that, because it's now being claimed that at one stage, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was close to returning to WWE.

Ringside News is reporting that Naomi was closing in on a return to WWE, but decided to hold out for more money when Sasha went back to WWE with a counteroffer.

Naomi was offered a contract the same time Sasha Banks was and seemed ready to sign. Things changed when Sasha then held out for more terms. Naomi held out with Sasha.

Naomi seemed like she was going to come back to WWE alongside Banks, but the deal didn't materialise when Sasha instead opted to join STARDOM and New Japan Pro Wrestling instead.

While Banks is now working in Japan, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that BUSHIROAD, who she is contracted to, are not interested in signing Naomi.

As such, the door could still be open for the 35-year-old, who is married to The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, to return to WWE under Triple H.

Fightful is even reporting that Banks is a free agent now, so perhaps Triple H could work out a deal to bring both Naomi and Banks back to WWE as a package deal, something they seemed interested to do during initial negotiations.

There's no word on the plans WWE and Triple H had for Naomi and Banks should they have agreed to come back last year, but the feeling is they'd have immediately re-entered the Women's Tag Team Championship picture.

Naomi has been described as a "dream to work with" people within WWE, so it's no surprise that Triple H was interested in bringing her back into the company for his women's division.

