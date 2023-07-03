The WWE Universe was disheartened after LA Knight didn’t win the men's ladder match at Money in the Bank on Saturday evening.

It was Damian Priest who won the match, with many fans surprised that Knight, who is arguably the most popular star in WWE right now, didn't walk out with the victory.

However, new update has emerged revealing why Triple H opted NOT to have Knight win the major match in London's O2 Arena over the weekend.

Why did Damian Priest win Money in the Bank?

LA Knight was the clear favorite to win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year. With the WWE Universe rallying after him, it didn’t seem like a second winner would be seen at the premium live event.

However, Damian Priest was chosen over Knight during the ladder match. Though the WWE Universe didn’t completely accept his win, Priest winning was a great move for his impressive and hard-working career.

Knight not winning was still a huge blow, but an update from the Wrestling Observer Radio has justified the decision, with the report stating that WWE doesn’t see the 'megastar' winning a title anytime soon. This was a major reason Priest was picked for the big opportunity.

'Fans think that they’re never getting it, but that isn’t the case here, it’s like ‘if we give him the briefcase, then he’s getting a title shot, but when are we putting the title on him?’ and the answer is never, it’s probably not a good thing to give it to him.'

Image Credits: WWE

What are Triple H's plans for LA Knight?

Though LA Knight didn’t clinch the Men’s Money in the Bank contract, WWE still has some big plans for the SmackDown star ahead of SummerSlam 2023. Reportedly, he's slated to face Logan Paul in a massive match on August 5.

This could be a huge push for the 40-year-old star and could eventually get him into the United States Championship picture soon. While LA Knight winning the World Championship doesn’t seem to be in the cards as of late, a US title win could be something that happens over the next few months.

The WWE Universe’s support for LA Knight seems to increase day-by-day. After his loss at Money in the Bank, he might be getting even more support from his fans soon.

With SummerSlam 2023 approaching, a new version of LA Knight could be seen. Some big wins could get him some huge momentum for another an even bigger opportunity.

Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on WWE’s plans for LA Knight.