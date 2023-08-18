Highlights Lacey Evans seemingly left WWE this week, as indicated by her social media posts and the company moving her to the Alumni section of its website.

Though there hasn't been any official announcements yet, Evans' social media post and WWE moving her to the Alumni section has made things quite clear.

And now, a recent report has revealed what the creative unit of WWE was told before Evans' departure from the company.

Has Lacey Evans left WWE?

Lacey Evans' recent Instagram post captioned 'When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella…' shocked the world.

This seemingly felt like the 'tremendous' star had parted ways with WWE, and the company made it quite evident by moving the star to the Alumni section on their website and fans had all the reasons to call it the end of Evans' WWE career.

However, the WWE Universe is still in doubt about what happened backstage, and while there hasn't been any official information on that, a recent report from Ringside News has cleared a few doubts.

Image Credits: WWE

As per the report, the creative team in WWE, headed up by Triple H, has been told that they no longer have 'access' to Lacey Evans, and this was relayed to them before the star hinted at her departure on social media this week.

This has seemingly cleared up that Evans wanted to part ways with the company, and clearly things went her way in the end.

However, one question that still revolves around fans' minds is the future of the former WWE star. While it is not confirmed, keeping in mind Evans' posts on social media, she might open her OnlyFans page very soon.

After the sudden release of Mandy Rose due to her activity on OnlyFans, it is clear that a WWE star would have to part ways with the company to put NSFW content on OnlyFans.

Image Credits: GMS

Latest news on Lacey Evans

Undoubtedly, Lacey Evans was a tremendous talent in the ring.

Though her prime time in WWE was in NXT a few years ago, her rivalry with Becky Lynch back in 2019 is a massive example of her immense talent.

However, after Evans' pregnancy break was over, the WWE Universe wasn't able to connect with the star's character.

Lacey Evans was drafted to SmackDown as a part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Since then, Evans has not made a lot of appearances on TV.

However, with her departure from WWE now, it doesn't seem it would make a massive impact on the current women's division.

Though Evans is undoubtedly an incredible talent, being off WWE TV majorly in the past few months, it doesn't seem that she played a massive role in the success of the women's division under Triple H and co.

With the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley in the cards, and numerous emerging stars like Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the mix, Lacey Evans rising up to the top doesn't seem to be a plan.

