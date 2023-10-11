Highlights Velveteen Dream was rumored to have been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, fueling speculation of a potential comeback.

However, reports have stated confirmed that Dream was not present at the facility, noting that WWE has no interest in bringing him back.

Patrick Clark himself denied the rumors on his Instagram, stating he hasn't been at the Performance Center and won't be returning to WWE.

News has been circulating surrounding the 'controversial' Velveteen Dream potentially being in line to make a 'shock' return to WWE.

Patrick Clark, who was a popular name in NXT under the name of Velveteen Dream, was released from the company months after being accused of sending indecent images to underage people, but both the wrestler and company denied these accusations following an investigation.

This week, it was reported that Clark was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, which raised questions about whether Triple H and co may have re-signed him to a contract ahead of a 'shocking' return.

Is Velveteen Dream returning to WWE?

The WWE Performance Center is the go-to place for wrestlers who are training for a debut or a return to iron out any ring rust and prepare themselves for being on television. Earlier this week, rumors were doing the rounds with people claiming to have seen Dream at the training facility

The rumors originated from wrestling insider, BWE who stated that Dream was at the Performance Center recently, even as early as Monday. The report also noted that he was attending therapy and was 'progressing well'.

Velveteen Dream has been going through therapy and have progressed well over the last few months. He visited the Performance Center and staff numerous times. No idea if he's back, doubt it. But apparently he was there last night.

The report doesn't state that Dream had re-signed with WWE, but the fact he was reportedly at the Performance Center led to many fans speculating that he was nearing a comeback under Triple H's regime.

After learning of the news, Fightful reached out to 'a dozen' sources who all seemed to confirm that Dream was not present at the Performance Center. One source went on the record to state that they had not 'seen or heard' the name 'Velveteen Dream' for a 'long time'.

The report also explains that, according to those the site spoke to, WWE and Triple H have 'no interest' in bringing Dream back to the company, and the feeling is something really drastic would have to change for a comeback to take place.

What has Velveteen Dream said about a WWE return?

After catching wind of the news, Patrick Clark himself addressed the rumors on his Instagram stories, stating that he hasn't been Orlando, never mind at the Performance Center and won't be coming back to WWE.

I am not in a rehabilitation facility nor have I visited Orlando, Florida, the WWE Performance Center, or any WWE events or facilities. I encourage all wrestling media and platforms to highlight the women and men who put together awesome weekly television! And not waste time publishing and pushing fake narratives and fake news about me! I haven't contributed anything to your line of entertainment in YEARS! Please do better and use your platforms to showcase the bright and prominent future that is professional wrestling.

Given his past controversies and the negative backlash that WWE received from fans whenever Dream was featured on TV after the allegations against him emerged, it doesn't look likely that the 28-year-old would ever be welcomed back into the fold, even after investigations from the company supposedly didn't uncover any evidence of wrongdoing.

Prior to the controversies that resulted in his WWE firing, Dream was a hugely popular character in NXT and was once considered to be one of WWE's 'next big thing', even being pegged as a future WrestleMania main eventer.

Since his firing, Clark has been largely silent on the world of social media. While he does have an official Instagram page and an X page, he is not overly active on either platform.

Clark appears to have retired from professional wrestling. His last official match took place at the end of 2020 in a losing effort against Adam Cole on an episode of NXT, and he hasn't worked on the independent scene since his exit from WWE.

Real Name Patrick Clark Ring Name Velveteen Dream Date of Birth August 19, 1995 (age 28) Height 6ft 2" Weight 227 Trained By MCW Pro Wrestling & WWE Performance Center Debut October 3, 2014 Titles Won 1x NXT North American Championship

Clark did join YouTube a few months ago and posted a video of the titantron he used during his time in NXT, which also raised speculation that he was considering an in-ring comeback, but that doesn't appear to have been accurate.

It is currently unknown what line of work Dream has entered into since leaving WWE, but as of this writing, it looks like he has left the wrestling industry completely.