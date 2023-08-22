Highlights Despite her hard work being a favourite of WWE fans, Triple H has nothing planned for Nikki Cross.

Some fans speculated that Cross might be injured, but reports state she's off TV right now as there are no creative plans in store for her

At the time of writing, there's no word on when fans can expect to see Cross back on TV, and what plans Triple H might come up with for her

Despite being one of the hardest-working members of WWE’s roster, Triple H can’t find anything for Nikki Cross to do.

Standing alongside Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and her real husband Killian Dain, Nikki Cross was first introduced in NXT as a member of ‘Sanity’.

The group was unhinged and unpredictable, as the Scot leaned into the psychotic ‘Nikki Storm’ character that worked so well for her on the independent scene.

The fanbase who tuned into the black and gold brand become accustomed to the star’s crazy mannerisms and high-energy personality, and, despite her group being mysterious and secretive as individuals, fans were quickly impressed by Cross’ in-ring skills.

Sanity made their main roster debut on SmackDown in April 2018 as part of the ‘Superstar Shakeup’, though, viewers were perplexed to see it specified that the call-up only applied to the three men in the group, leaving Nikki as a singles competitor in NXT.

This was confusing, but it wasn’t long before the Scottish woman also found herself across WWE’s top brands, getting the call later that year and having to find her own way on the blue brand.

It was early 2019 before Cross really hit her stride on the main roster, being drafted to Raw and striking gold by starting a team with Alexa Bliss. It was a dynamic that many didn’t expect to work, but, the pair were highly successful as a duo, winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles on three occasions.

Even once the creative plans had dried up for her towards the back end of WWE’s pandemic-era shows, Nikki remained keen to find ways to be on the show, even requesting to be one of those around the ring in a men’s division lumberjack match, being the one woman ringside.

What are Triple H's plans for Nikki Cross?

Now, it seems as though the former Sanity member is in a similar position that she found herself in then, as Ringside News reached out to WWE to enquire about Cross’ situation, only to find out that creative, led by Triple H, has nothing for her, despite her continually showing up for TV broadcasts each week.

Throughout her time in WWE, the 34-year-old’s passion has always shone through and she never let management diminish her fire. It was persistence which led to the company previously listening to her obvious desire to be a consistent character and allowing her to run with one of her ideas, the Nikki A.S.H superhero gimmick.

Seeming silly at first, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this character wouldn’t get off the ground, but, the WWE Universe latched on to the star as a likeable babyface and gave her a wave of momentum.

In fact, the company even rewarded how naturally over she had become by having her come out on top in the 2021 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and go on to successfully become Raw Women’s Champion just 24 hours later.

While WWE’s creative process is usually a point of frustration for a large portion of their performers, Cross goes to show that, at least every now and then, those in charge are willing to strap the rocket to those on their books who are eager to impress.