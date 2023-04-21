Triple H has 'no plans' to bring Alexa Bliss back to WWE, a new report has claimed.

Bliss was last seen at the Royal Rumble on January 28, where she lost a Raw Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair.

Many expected Alexa to return after WrestleMania, but that hasn't happened, and now it's emerged that there's currently nothing planned for her comeback.

Is Alexa Bliss returning to WWE TV?

Bliss remains under contract with WWE, and was last seen fighting for the Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, WWE's first pay-per-view event of 2023.

Many fans expected Bliss to have either returned by now, or be coming back to TV soon, but Ringside News is reporting that Triple H has "no current plans" for that to happen right now.

Alexa Bliss' name hasn’t come up within WWE at all. She was around for WrestleMania, but she wasn’t used. Only time will tell when they bring her back. Despite all the hope in the world from fans that she will be back soon, there are no current plans.

The feeling amongst fans, off the back of this news, is that Bliss' return is being held off until Bray Wyatt, who has also been off TV for the majority of 2023, is cleared to return.

Latest news on Bray Wyatt

As noted, just like Alexa, Bray has missed the majority of this year due to a "health issue", which has kept him off TV since the February 16 episode of SmackDown.

Wyatt was set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but a mystery "illness" kept the former WWE Champion off the show, and he hasn't appeared since.

At the Royal Rumble, during her last appearance, WWE teased more of the partnership between Bray and Alexa, so it'd definitely make sense if her return was being saved for when Wyatt can also come back.

Plans for Bray, Alexa and Uncle Howdy were all dropped earlier on this year, and it remains to be seen whether or not they'll be picked up, or outright changed, when all three are able to return to TV over the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news on the returns of Alexa and Bray, and Triple H's plans for both former champions as they become available.

