Triple H still doesn't know who will win out of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The match, which will be for Roman's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, takes place in just 12 days, and will be one of the biggest of the year.

Despite all that, Chief Content Officer Triple H, it has been claimed, still doesn't know who he's going to have win.

Who will win out of Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, WrestleMania 39 will see Cody Rhodes challenge Roman for the Undisputed WWE Universal title in what is expected to be the main event of night two.

Despite being one of WWE's most important matches of 2023, WrestleVotes is reporting that Triple H still hasn't fully decided on who's going to win, via WrestleTalk.

I’m told this is contingent on if / when Reigns eventually loses the titles. As of now, those plans are not certain.

WrestleVotes' tweet came after GiveMeSport reported that Reigns is likely to take a "significant break" from WWE after WrestleMania, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, the new note explains that Reigns will only take a long break if he loses the Undisputed WWE Universal title, which as noted, hasn't been fully decided yet.

Fans will be surprised to read WrestleVotes' report, especially considering the common belief is that Cody will be beating Roman and winning the title next weekend.

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Speaking of Reigns, Fight Fans reported today that Triple H really isn't a fan of Roman's Universal Championship, and has outright considered scraping the belt altogether, which you can read more about by clicking here,

The report notes that Triple H has even considered bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship to replace Roman's belt, but there's no word on whether or not that's actually going to happen.

As noted, plans are up in the air for Roman post-Mania, with there being talk that he might not be seen until SummerSlam in August if he does drop his Undisputed title, which he is expected to do.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding plans for Roman, both before WrestleMania, and after the major show next weekend.

