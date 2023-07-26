A WWE WrestleMania main eventer was advised by Triple H to avoid going online following a loss earlier this year.

When Cody Rhodes battled bravely through a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell last year, many fans immediately began to link The American Nightmare with a Royal Rumble return, as has happened for many top names in the past.

He remained inactive for over seven months, but, sure enough, Rhodes re-emerged at number 30 in the rumble, in a move the company had announced on Raw the week prior.

Last eliminating Gunther, who had been in the 30-man spectacle since number two, Cody made a triumphant return to the ring by walking out of his first match back with a future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

From there, Rhodes became fixated by the idea of ‘finishing the story’, meaning he felt as if he had to bring the WWE Championship to his family, something that his father Dusty Rhodes never did.

In the end, Rhodes’ ‘story’ became a meme among the online portion of WWE’s audience, however, the overwhelming majority of viewers still fully expected him to walk out of WrestleMania 39 with the gold.

So, when night two of the showcase event saw Solo Sikoa nail Cody with a Samoan Spike allowing Reigns to hit a spear, fans in attendance and watching around the world were stunned to see the referee count to three and the Tribal Chief retain.

This created a lot of negative energy online, as many people were confused, sad and even angry at the 'inspiring’ star's loss. In fact, While speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, Cody revealed that the immediate reaction to the result was so bad that Triple H personally told him to stay away from the internet in the days following.

I was surprised at how pissed people were. A lot of managerial people in the company reached out to me, checking on me, and also reached out to me to let me know, ‘don’t go online. Don’t go online.’ I didn’t even think to go. It’s such an incredibly busy week, there are so many emotions in that experience, I have my family with me, I lost in front of them, which is another level of embarrassment. I didn’t even think to go online. Just the fact that they were preparing me or battening down the hatches. ‘This is shaky, people are really frustrated,’ that surprised me. That surprised me a lot.

WWE attempted to revitalise some of Cody’s momentum heading out of WrestleMania, immediately locking him into a feud with Brock Lesnar. As of writing, the pair are tied at one win each in their series, with the third match coming at this year’s SummerSlam.

With regard to their final bout, it’s been heavily rumoured that The Beast and The American Nightmare are set to compete in some sort of stipulation match at Ford Field. Though, the rubber match has been announced, the specific match type is yet to be confirmed.