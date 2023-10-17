Highlights Roman Reigns is speculated to face either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania XL in 2024.

The Rock has expressed interest in setting up a match with Roman, but there are no concrete plans for it to happen.

It is suggested that Cody Rhodes may be chosen to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, possibly ending Reigns' reign.

Roman Reigns is set to head into WrestleMania XL as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and fans are questioning who he'll be facing at the biggest show of the year in 2024.

Two of the biggest names in line to main event next year's marquee event against 'The Tribal Chief' are Cody Rhodes, who faced Roman in the closing match of 2023's WrestleMania, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has long been rumoured to be facing his cousin on the 'grandest stage of them all'.

However, with six months until WrestleMania, fans can stop speculating about what WWE is going to have Roman do at the show, as a new report has revealed all.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's return to WWE

A lot of twists and turns have been seen in the rumoured main event match of WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Johnson revealed that their match was initially set for WrestleMania 39, before it got cancelled, but stated that he'd be open to setting things up for April 2024's show.

On the same day he made those comments, The Rock made his return to WWE when Pat McAfee brought him down to SmackDown. To kick off the episode, Rocky and the ex-NFL star took Austin Theory down with a couple of People's Elbows.

With The Rock making his return to WWE the same day he confirmed he'd be open to a match with Roman, fans immediately speculated that the two would be sharing the ring at next year's WrestleMania show.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL opponent

Seemingly, there is no stopping Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, and should he end up facing The Rock at next year's WrestleMania, he'd likely retain the belts once again, mainly because of his cousin's commitments to Hollywood.

However, should he face Cody Rhodes at the show next year, it's quite likely that Roman will be leaving Philadelphia without a title belt to his name for the first time since August 2020, and it seems like we may have our answer.

As per the latest update from Sports Illustrated, Triple H has no plans to put on The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

After speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen. Even if it were offered, it would not be a certainty that Johnson would even accept. He has multiple obligations, and if he is part of a movie that is filming, he simply would not be able to take the risk of wrestling.

The report goes on to state that it's possible that The Rock may be 'self-aware enough' to know that his days as a top wrestler are behind him. The feeling is that Johnson may be willing to give up his spot to Cody, one of WWE's biggest active stars.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonWith an update this big, it seems that Triple H is beginning to get his plans in place for WrestleMania next year, with Cody seemingly being handpicked as the man to not only face Reigns, but also possibly end his historic reign too.

After their face-to-face interaction on SmackDown last week, and with anticipation building up for months, it seems like Rhodes has been locked in as the person to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at next year's show.

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight likely set for Crown Jewel

LA Knight also came face-to-face with 'The Tribal Chief' on SmackDown this week. This has sparked excitement for a possible singles match between both men at Crown Jewel 2023. While Knight winning the match seems to be out of the cards currently, Triple H might change his decision, given the massive popularity the former NXT star has garnered over the past few months.

Real Name Joe Anoa'i Ring Name Roman Reigns Date of Birth May 25, 1985 (Age 38) Height 6ft 3" Weight 265lbs Trained By Afa Anoaʻi, Sika Anoaʻi, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Debut August 19, 2010 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

However, Triple H is more likely than not, if the match happens, going to have Reigns win the match and defeat Knight. The feeling is almost definitely going to be that the SmackDown star could still remain popular, despite losing to Roman on pay-per-view.

