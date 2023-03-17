Triple H only has a 50% chance of signing Jay White to WWE, a new report has claimed.

Last month, it was reported Wrestling Observer that WWE held an interest in bringing White in after his deal with NJPW had expired.

But now, reports have indicated that White has not yet made up his mind, and could end up choosing to join AEW over WWE.

Will Jay White join WWE?

As noted, White has now left New Japan, and it's believed that he'll be heading to either WWE or AEW.

That has been supported by a new report in the Wrestling Observer, which notes that while White has been talking to WWE, or could end up signing with AEW instead, via WrestleTalk.

Regarding Jay White, we are told that White has been talking to WWE but has not signed. He is also talking to AEW. From someone familiar with the situation they described it as 50/50 which side he would go with.

The report indicates that the feeling from someone with knowledge of the situation is White is still 50/50 on which promotion to join.

Who else is Triple H trying to sign to WWE?

Back in February, GiveMeSport reported that Triple H had tasked the creative team with coming up with plans for White's debut, should he agree to join WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The report also explained that WWE held an interest in another free agent who also left New Japan earlier this year, Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi, recognised by many as one of the best wrestlers in the world, is also said to be on Triple H's wishlist, and is someone that he wants to see come into WWE.

In fact, Triple H wanted to bring Ibushi into WWE after the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, but the Japanese star didn't want to sign a full-time deal, so ended up turning down The Game's offer.

With Triple H targeting two of the biggest and best free agents in the market right now, fans should be very excited about the future of WWE under his leadership.

