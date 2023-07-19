WWE management is reportedly very high on a talented tag team, who Triple H heavily featured on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

As seen on the show, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville wrestled a hard-fought battle against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and managed to dethrone the latter, beginning their first reign as the Women's World Tag-Team Champions.

The duo shared a picture over on Twitter of them celebrating their title victory with a smiling Triple H, and it has now been revealed that WWE management is very 'optimistic' about the future of the WWE women's tag-team division with Green and Deville at the helm.

Latest news on Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

The pairing of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville first began teaming together in the WWE around WrestleMania season in 2023, although they seldom saw any major success in the division until July.

The general belief right now is that Green and Deville can 'stabilize' the rocky women's tag-team division and the company looks to be putting a lot of stock in them, with the company reportedly 'optimistic' (via WrestleVotes) about giving them a substantially tenured run with the gold, and add some prestige and importance back to the division.

Sonya Deville is a home-grown WWE talent whose origins stem back to the WWE Tough Enough reboot back in 2015, whereas Green was a successful independent wrestler before joining the WWE with a memorable stint in Impact Wrestling under the name of Laurel Van Ness.

Green also had a run in Lucha Underground, where she famously wrestled an awesome intergender match against Pentagon Dark, currently known as Penta El Zero M in AEW, back in 2018.

The WWE careers of Green and Deville have recently been quite uneventful however, with the duo floating around the lower card in the division, and the WWE even halting Deville's in-ring career at one point to make her an authority figure on SmackDown.

The unlikely pairing of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville came as a welcome surprise to many, with wrestling fans being hopeful that the talented young duo would be given a good push in the company, and that finally came to pass this week, when the duo won the Women's Tag-Team titles.

Latest news on WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

While the women's division in the WWE is completely loaded with talent, the tag-team titles representing the division have been completely all over the place in 2023.

Heading into WrestleMania season, the dream team of Becky Lynch and Lita won the titles from Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, but would only hold the titles for just over a month before losing them to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

An injured Lita sat the match out with Trish Stratus replacing her. Rodriguez and Morgan would then vacate the titles a month later due to Liv sustaining an injury herself.

At the tail-end of May, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler claimed the titles, but their reign was also cut short due to Ronda having a 'hard out' in her contract and the WWE needed to pull the trigger on the current Rousey and Baszler feud before Rousey's planned exit from the company.

The duo lost the titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on July 1st at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Then, on the July 17 edition of WWE Raw, Raquel was attacked by Rhea Ripley as part of storyline heading into SummerSlam. The attack weakened her enough for Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to capitalize on the opportunity before them, and walk away with the Women's Tag-Team Championships and begin their first reign and if all goes to plan, it is expected to be a lengthy one.

