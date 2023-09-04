Highlights John Cena returned to WWE on SmackDown last week due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA writer's strike, which freed up his schedule.

Triple H's original plan was for Cena to interrupt Jimmy Uso's segment, but last-minute script changes led to Uso interrupting Cena instead.

Cena will be a regular on SmackDown for the next few weeks and may be added to the Fastlane Premium Live Event next month. Feuds with LA Knight and Grayson Waller could be on the cards.

John Cena made his much-awaited return to WWE and kicked off Friday Night SmackDown last week, but before he could complete what he wanted to say, Jimmy Uso interrupted him.

Cena was the host of this year's Payback too, and also served as the guest referee during The Miz and LA Knight's match at the Premium Live Event over the weekend.

However, as per a recent report, John Cena's first segment on SmackDown didn't go down the way Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, had originally planned for it to to take place.

Why has John Cena returned to WWE?

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA writer's strike, John Cena has found himself with a lot of free time, allowing him to return to WWE on SmackDown last week.

The franchise player kicked off the show by thanking the WWE Universe for their continued support. However, before he could finish his message to the fans, Jimmy Uso came out to question Cena's intentions behind his return.

The 16-time World Champion greeted Jimmy with ‘the wrong Uso quit’ claim which infuriated the latter, leading to a brawl between the two. Jimmy went for a superkick on Cena, but the 46-year-old was quick enough to turn things around and deliver an Attitude Adjustment to the tag team specialist.

While the segment segment turned out to be very interesting, it wasn’t what Triple H had originally planned for Cena's return to SmackDown, according to reports.

What were Triple H's original plans for John Cena?

As per a report from Fightful, the initial plan for John Cena was to interrupt Jimmy Uso’s segment. However, some last-minute changes with the script led to Jimmy interrupting Cena instead.

In addition to that, it was also reported that John Cena was unaware of being the host of Payback before his return to SmackDown, and was informed of the decision just before it was made public.

At Payback, the night after SmackDwon, John Cena did a great job as the host of the show, where he announced himself as the special guest referee for the match between The Miz and LA Knight.READ MORE: CM Punk fired by AEW: 44-year-old already 'tried to rejoin WWE twice' Though there was a moment of heat between Knight and Cena during the match, things ended up with a handshake between both men, with John lifting up the former NXT star's hand in victory.

Cena was also seen as a backstage interviewer for a segment with the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest and Finn Balor at the show, with Triple H opting to make full use of him.

John Cena’s run doesn’t end here though, which is good news for WWE fans, with the 46-year-old set to appear on next week’s SmackDown, and five subsequent shows after that.

What will John Cena do now that he's back in WWE?

John Cena will be a regular on the blue brand for the next few weeks. In addition to that, Cena could also be added to the Fastlane Premium Live Event, which takes place on October 7.\

With his next appearance set for SmackDown, the franchise player could be set to begin a massive rivalry, setting up a match for WWE's next PLE next month.

Though Cena and Jimmy Uso confronted each other on the blue brand last week, with Jimmy’s storyline going with AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa, it doesn’t seem like the former Bloodline member would be available for a massive match with Cena in October.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? However, after a moment of heat followed by a moment of respect between Cena and LA Knight at Payback, a possible feud between both men could be in the cards, especially with Triple H's plans for strap the rocket to 'the megastar' and give him a big push.

In addition to that, John Cena could also start a storyline with Grayson Waller, which kicked off way back at Money in the Bank 2023 in July, but time will tell what WWE actually has planned for Cena.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on John Cena.